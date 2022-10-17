CCC Old Girls Association advises Students to acquire entrepreneurial skills.

The national president of Cornelia Connelly Old Girls Association, Engr. Dr. Iniobong Louisa Usoro has advised students of Cornelia Connelly College, Afaha Oku, Uyo, to acquire entrepreneurial skills in addition to academic qualifications in order to become relevant in the emerging technologically driven world.

Usoro, who spoke on behalf of the national executive gave the advice on Tuesday in her welcome address delivered during the celebration of 2022 International Day of the girl child which took place in the school.

Represented at the event held in the examinations hall of the college by the national vice president (administration), Mrs. Bernadette John Ekanem, the number one old girl whose short address was studded with pieces of advice told the students to stay focused on their studies, assuring them that success must be achieved at the end.

Speaking on the essence of the day celebration organized by the association to create awareness about girl’s right in the society echoed in this year’s theme: “our time is now – our rights, our future”, Engr. Usoro explained that the age long gender bias against the girl child could be eliminated by investing in her education, raise her as an equal and above all, love her unconditionally.

She however expressed happiness that some of our cultural impediments which hitherto limited the rights of girl child to education and inheritance, was gradually being abandoned and advised the girl child to take advantage of the development by taking the bull by the horns and be confident in opinion and voice.

“You have what it takes to be who who want to be. Take the bull by the horns and achieve your dreams.”

Your potential can only be realized if you stay focused, work at it by developing yourself, build capacity that can take you there. Girls globally are breaking boundaries and barriers posed by stereotypes and exclusions.”

“They have become entrepreneurs, innovators, initiators, political leaders, to mention a few. I want you to take responsibility, believe in yourself and remember that tomorrow belongs to you.”

On her part the principal, Mrs Caroline U. Udofia who corroborated advice of the president noted that acquiring entrepreneurial skills can enable them to compete favourably with others in the labour market or even become employers of labour.

Mrs Udofia extolled some old girls for their invaluable contributions to the development of their alma mater. First on the list was the wife of Akwa Ibom state governor, Her excellency, Dr. Martha Udom Emmanuel for giving the school a facelift and other infrastructure. Second, was the National President of the Cornelia Connelly College Old Girls Association, Dr. Ini Usoro .

“Permit me to register my unreserved appreciation to her excellency, Dr. Martha Udom Emmanuel, wife of the Governor of Akwa Ibom state, our Eti Eka 1, for her meritorious services and support to the school. Your achievements are greatly appreciated.

” Let me also use this opportunity to commend the efforts of the national president, for even when she was not yet elected the national president, she was always coming to do one project or the other for the benefits of the school,” she said.

The old girls who graced the event on representative capacity included the Uyo branch president, Hon. Elsie Esara and several others constrained by space to list out.

Speaking separately on camera shortly after the event, the National vice president, Mrs Ekanem and Hon. Mrs Esara expressed happiness over the facial outlook of the college made possible by Her excellency Dr Martha Udom Emmanuel, saying it was a good idea to have returned the school to government. However, expressed dissatisfaction over the bad attitude of students who defaced some buildings with graffiti which caused the association money to repaint the walls.

High point of the day was a keynote address delivered by Queen Precious Dominic on the challenges of the girl child in Nigeria, which she listed and proffered solutions on how they should be stopped.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.