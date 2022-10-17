2023: TIAM for maximum victory, says Alasoadura

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Chairman of Tínubu Independent Action Movement (TIAM), Senator Tayo Alasoadura, has expressed the determination of the Movement to deliver Ondo State to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The former Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs spoke in an interactive session with some reporters in Akure, the state capital on Monday, explained that the goal of the Movement was not just for the APC to win the presidential election in the State, but also to deliver the maximum number of votes possible

Senator Alasoadura said: “We have three major challenges before us in this State. The first is that we lost the last presidential election in the State. We must reverse that. The second is low voter turnout. In the last presidential election, the turnout was just a little above 30 per cent

“We are determined to have a tremendous improvement on that percentage. Then we must deliver the highest number of votes possible for the Jagaban.”

The APC stalwart recalled that some of the privileged members of the ruling party in the State made representation to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who readily gave us the mandate to set up this independent campaign group.

The former Senator representing Ondo Central District said the Movement is self-financing.

“With or without our group, Tínubu can win in Ondo State. The goal of TIAM is therefore, to make him win heavily in the State and raise the margin of his victory, as he is a winner any day.

“He has everything it takes to win the election not just in Ondo State but in the whole country. But when you are running an election, you don’t take chances. So, we will not be taking anything for granted. We’ll penetrate the grassroots, call out our people and ensure they vote for the Jagaban.

“What’s more? Tinubu’s candidacy with Shettima is irresistible. Both men are achievers with solid track records. Theirs is the best combination of leadership that we have at the moment. Leaders have personalities that you can’t change.

“In a presidential system, the personality of the president matters a lot. No two personalities are the same. The personalities of Tínubu and Shettima are perfect complements. By what they stand for, by what they had done in the service of the people and of the humanity, by their enviable track records, we can confidently predict that they will give this country a creative, innovative and high-performance leadership”, Alasoadura said.

He emphasised that TIAM was out to ensure the emergence of this super-leadership.

For a better society