Catholic Youth Organisation of Nigeria (CYON) Archdiocese of Lagos, 37th Archdiocesan youth day celebration

L-r… Financial Secretary Catholic Youth Organization of Nigeria (CYON) Godwin Ogbonna; Faith Formation. Sophia Okpata; General Secretary Esther Shibigem Amarachi; Island Deanery Archdiocese of Lagos, Rev. Fr. Raymond Emodo; Vice President (CYON) Vivian Ibuodinma; Dean Island Deanery, Very Revd. Fr. Julius Olaitan and President (CYON) Chukwuemeka Anyiam-Osigwe.

Dean Island Deanery, Rev. Fr. Julius Olaitan; addressing the participants.

Cross Section of participants, Catholic Youth Organization of Nigeria (CYON) Archdiocese of Lagos.

L-r… Father of the President (CYON) Chief Charles Anyiam –Osigwe; Archdiocesan (CYON) Chaplain Very Rev. Fr. Gabriel Odunaiya; President (CYON) Chukwuemeka Anyiam-Osigwe; his mother, Mrs. ijeoma Anyiam-Osigwe.

President Catholic Youth Organization of Nigeria (CYON) Archdiocese of Lagos, Mr. Chukwuemeka Anyiam-Osigwe; (2nd right) with (CYON) Executives going through the Product of one of the sponsor’s stands.

Cross Section of (CYON) Ikeja Deanery, during the Thanksgiving.

Dean Island Deanery, Very Rev. Fr. Julius Olaitan; (middle) with other Priests during the 37th Archdiocesan youth day celebration.

L-r …Public relation Officer 1 (CYON) Austine Onwudiwe; Vice President (CYON) Vivian Ozioma Ibuodinma; President Catholic Youth Organization of Nigeria (CYON) Archdiocese of Lagos, Mr. Chukwuemeka Anyiam-Osigwe; Ex-Officer 2.Pius Erhuru.

Cross Section of the Apapa Deanery, during the 37th Archdiocesan youth day celebration on ‘Mary Arose and Went with Haste’ organized by Catholic Youth Organisation of Nigeria…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

