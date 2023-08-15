Champion Newspapers Limited
Catholic Youth Organisation of Nigeria (CYON) Archdiocese of Lagos, 37th Archdiocesan youth day celebration

By Peter
L-r... Island Deanery   Catholic Youth Organisation of Nigeria (CYON) Archdiocese of Lagos,  Rev. Fr. Raymond Emodo;   Vice President (CYON)  Vivian Ibuodinma; Dean Island Deanery, Very Rev. Fr. Julius Olaitan; President (CYON) Chukwuemeka Anyiam-Osigwe; Archdiocesan (CYON) Chaplain Very Rev. Fr. Gabriel Odunaiya; Public relation Officer 1 (CYON) Austine Onwudiwe, during the  37th Archdiocesan youth day celebration on ‘Mary  Arose and went with Haste’ organised by  Catholic Youth Organisation of Nigeria (CYON) Archdiocese of Lagos held at St Gregory’s College Ikoyi on 13/8/2023..PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Financial Secretary Catholic Youth Organization of Nigeria (CYON)  Godwin Ogbonna; Faith Formation. Sophia Okpata; General Secretary Esther Shibigem Amarachi; Island Deanery  Archdiocese of Lagos, Rev. Fr. Raymond Emodo;  Vice President (CYON)   Vivian Ibuodinma; Dean Island Deanery, Very Revd. Fr. Julius Olaitan and  President (CYON) Chukwuemeka Anyiam-Osigwe.

Dean Island Deanery, Rev. Fr. Julius Olaitan; addressing the participants.

Cross Section of participants, Catholic Youth Organization of Nigeria (CYON) Archdiocese of Lagos.

L-r… Father of the President (CYON) Chief Charles Anyiam –Osigwe; Archdiocesan (CYON) Chaplain Very Rev. Fr. Gabriel Odunaiya; President (CYON) Chukwuemeka Anyiam-Osigwe; his mother, Mrs. ijeoma  Anyiam-Osigwe.

President Catholic Youth Organization of Nigeria (CYON) Archdiocese of Lagos, Mr.  Chukwuemeka Anyiam-Osigwe;  (2nd right) with (CYON)  Executives going through the Product of one of the sponsor’s stands.

Cross Section of (CYON) Ikeja   Deanery, during the Thanksgiving.

Dean Island Deanery, Very Rev. Fr. Julius Olaitan;  (middle) with other Priests during the  37th Archdiocesan youth day celebration.

L-r …Public relation Officer 1 (CYON) Austine Onwudiwe; Vice President (CYON)  Vivian  Ozioma Ibuodinma; President Catholic Youth Organization of Nigeria (CYON) Archdiocese of Lagos, Mr.  Chukwuemeka  Anyiam-Osigwe; Ex-Officer 2.Pius Erhuru.

Cross Section of the Apapa Deanery, during the  37th Archdiocesan youth day celebration on ‘Mary  Arose and Went with Haste’ organized by  Catholic Youth Organisation of Nigeria…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

