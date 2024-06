L-r… Chairperson of (APU) Business Expo Mrs. Ngozi Aludogbu; Mrs Chinyere Agusi , Mrs. Ann Okeke , President (APU) Women’s wing Lagos Branch , Mrs. Ijeoma Enekwa, Mrs Verronica Kanu , Mrs Oluchi Ezeanyi.

L-r … Mrs Ann Okeke from ,Aikko Commercial Company displaying her product ,Chairperson of (APU) Business Expo Mrs Ngozi Aludogbu; Mrs Verronica Kanu; all members organizing Committee and President (APU) Women’s wing Lagos Branch , Mrs. Ijeoma Enekwa.

L-r …Managing Partner ,Onit properties Ltd , Ijeoma Theo–Nwangwu. Mrs. Ngozi Aludogbu;. Mrs. Chinyere Agusi and President (APU) Women’s wing Lagos Branch , Mrs. Ijeoma Enekwa.

L-r… Mrs. Chinelo Okoro Showcasing her product to Chairperson of (APU) Business Expo Mrs Ngozi Aludogbu.

L-r… Madam Fashion, Mrs. Loretta Okonkwo , Showcasing her Business Mrs Verronica Kanu and Mrs. Ngozi Aludogbu.

L-r …Madam Fashion, Mrs. Loretta Okonkwo ; Mrs Christaina Obasi and Mrs. Anastasia Ego Ofoma.

L-r… Chairperson of (APU) Business Expo .Mrs Ngozi Aludogbu; at the Stand of Chimek mikkal , NIG.LTD represented by Mrs. Chinyere Udensi.

L-r… Special Guest , Mazi Iyke Okoli (Omeruihedike) with Mrs Ngozi Aludogbu.

Cross Section of women displaying their product.

Mrs. Okoli Amaka Jacinta ,at the Food Stand .

Mrs Ogechi Okerere Food Stock Seller Displaying her Product during the (APU) Women’s wing Business Expo held in Lagos on 2/6/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

