Governor Abiodun approves appointment of Chief Press Secretary

By Victor Kalu
Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has approved the appointment of Mr. Lekan Adeniran as his Chief Press Secretary.

The appointment was announced in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Tokunbo Talabi on Tuesday.

According to Mr. Talabi, the appointment takes immediate effect.

Adeniran, a graduate of Mass Communication has over three decades experience as a journalist.

He started his journalism career at The Guardian in 1992, where he covered the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Lagos State House of Assembly and Governor’s Office, Alausa. He left The Guardian in 2001 to join the newly established Daily Independent.

The new CPS also worked with the Compass, Next and National Mirror.

Before the appointment, he was the editor of WesternPost, an online newspaper publication.

