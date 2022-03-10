Catholic Bishops Conference  gets new President

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has appointed the Archbishop of Owerri, Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji, as its new President.

Ugorji takes over from Most Rev. Augustine Akubeze whose four-year tenure just ended.

This is contained in a statement by Rev. Mike Umoh, Director, Social Communications of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Umoh said Archbishop Matthew Ndagoso of Kaduna Archdiocese was appointed Vice President, Bishop Donatus Ogun of Uromi Diocese, Secretary, and Bishop Peter Odetoyinbo of Abeokuta Diocese as the Assistant Secretary.

He said that other Bishops were also elected to oversee various departments and units of the Catholic Secretariat.

The new officers will lead the Bishop Conference for the next four years.

The CBCN conference began on March 5, in Abuja and will end on March 10.

It has as its theme: “Path to Building Human Fraternity and Sustainable Peace in Nigeria”.

