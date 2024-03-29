Champion Newspapers Limited
Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos 2024 Chrism Mass held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
Archbishop of the Metropolitan See Lagos, Most Rev. Dr. Alfred Adewale , acknowledge  Cheers  after the Chrism Mass. Held at Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos on 28/3/2024.
L-R: Dean, Maryland Deanery, Very Rev. Anthony Fadairo; Rev Msgr Patrick Yinka Obayom; Archbishop of the Metropolitan See Lagos, Most Rev. Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins and  Mgsr. John Aniagwu, at the 2024 Chrism Mass celebration, by the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, at the Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos.

Cross Section of Catholic Women Organization at the Chrism mass.

Cross Section of the Revered Sisters at the Chrism Mass.

Cross Section of Catholic priest in a procession after the Chrism Mass  at Holy  Cross Cathedral in  Lagos 28/3/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

