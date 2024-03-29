Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos 2024 Chrism Mass held in Lagos

L-R: Dean, Maryland Deanery, Very Rev. Anthony Fadairo; Rev Msgr Patrick Yinka Obayom; Archbishop of the Metropolitan See Lagos, Most Rev. Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins and Mgsr. John Aniagwu, at the 2024 Chrism Mass celebration, by the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, at the Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos.

Cross Section of Catholic Women Organization at the Chrism mass.

Cross Section of the Revered Sisters at the Chrism Mass.

Cross Section of Catholic priest in a procession after the Chrism Mass at Holy Cross Cathedral in Lagos 28/3/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

