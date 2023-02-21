Cambridge Judge Business School unveils case study on  Tony Elumelu Foundation Philanthropy For Entrepreneurs

UGO AMADI

A Case study on Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) Philanthropy For Entrepreneurs: Democratising Luck Across The African Continent has been released by Cambridge Judge Business School , a leading UK institute strong in entrepreneurship and innovation management

The case study which was written by Dr Shonali Banerjee, Senior Research Associate, and Xiaoyu Dai, Research Assistant, of the Centre for Strategic Philanthropy at the University of Cambridge Judge Business School showcased how TEF is demonstrating strong, resilient and impressive ability in the development of Africa and creating economic prosperity for the continent.

Unveiling the groundbreaking case study by on TEF, Tony Elumelu, one of Africa’s leading investors, economist, entrepreneur and philanthropist , who featured in an interview expressed his passion , excitement and willingness to harness potential of African citizens for economic prosperity and affirmed that the advancement of private sector initiatives is key to unlocking African potential.

The event which was hosted by the Centre for Strategic Philanthropy (CSP) noted that their key mandate is to features in-depth interviews with key international philanthropists working in Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

Elumelu noted that For decades, Africans have demonstrated an impressive ability to directly serve in their continent’s development and its capacity to create economic benefits

“To me, the premise of the Foundation is about democratizing our luck and making it possible for Africans to experience circumstances that help them move up in the world. That is why we created the Tony Elumelu Foundation: to help economically empower young Africans, giving them the opportunity to prove their ideas can possibly change the world.” He stated

The Key Highlights of the study include that the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) has built a philanthropic reputation that takes more innovative and focused approaches than other African empowerment initiatives.

However, the following themes emerge from this case study: Taking the philosophy of ‘Africapitalism’ as its guiding principle, TEF focuses its narrative on solutions developed for Africans by Africans across all 54 countries.

Believing in the value of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in 2015 TEF established its flagship Entrepreneurship Programme to empower aspiring African entrepreneurs through capacity building and direct funding.

The Programme has been scaled up through digital technology, strong multi-stakeholder partnerships and policy-focused advocacy.

TEF developed a rigorous monitoring and evaluation mechanism to assess the performance of the programme, including its significant impact on job creation, revenue generation and inclusion.

The Cambridge Judge Business School is known for its connections to the United Kingdom’s technology startup sector, commonly referred to as “Silicon Fen” due to its location in the English Fenlands. It is also known for its friendly rivalry with Oxford University’s Saïd Business School.

Cambridge Judge ranked #1 by Times Higher Education in the Business and Management Studies category.

