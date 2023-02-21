Current cash crunch not an impediment to Tinubu’s victory at presidential poll says wife, Oluremi

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja

Wife of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Oluremi Tinubu has said her husband, Bola Ahmed Tinubu would win next Saturday’s polls despite the current challenge of naira scarcity in the land.

She spoke at the weekend in Abuja during a pre-election strategy meeting with zonal, state and local government women leaders of the APC.

“They said we are buying people to come to rallies. God now said, ‘what I am going to do, I can shut the heavens; so, there is no money and you will see my glory’. Are we not seeing God’s glory?” she said.

Oluremi urged everyone to be patient.

“Be patient and go and vote. When you vote, shine your eyes and monitor until they count your votes.”

The Lagos Central senator said her husband had not contested an election since 2003 and the current election year would make it 20 years.

“So he [Tinubu] did not just wake up and say ‘it is my turn’,” she said.

Oluremi said it is time for women to take control again so they can build their homes and the nation.