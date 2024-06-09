CAHR Awards Africa Excludes Awards Categories,  Introduces New Tech Category

CSR-in-Action Advocacy, the philanthropy arm of the leading development consortium, CSR-in-Action Group, has announced the removal of two award categories from the list of nine awards of the Community and Human Rights (CAHR) Awards Africa 2024, due to their duplication, which continues to honour individuals and businesses that have made substantial contributions to their communities and championed human rights causes. This has brought the total number of awards to seven.

Starting in 2025, in addition to the seven awards, individual innovators and organisations will stand a chance to win exciting prizes as the organisers will launch a new tech category to honour achievements in that necessarily burgeoning sector.

The organisers decided to exclude the company variants of the Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti Award and the Hajiya Gambo Award, in keeping with the original design of the Awards. Also, given that the MKO Abiola Award for Community Engagement has a similar scope to these awards, the decision was made to maintain consistency and clarity throughout the selection process.

The CAHR Awards Africa, now in its sixth year, having opened nominations on Saturday, 11 May 2024, provides a platform that empowers individuals by placing the power of recognition in their hands. Through a democratic process, people can nominate their inspirational heroes – exceptional individuals and organisations dedicated to driving social change – for the opportunity to receive a prestigious award and gain international recognition.

This accolade is open to changemakers from diverse fields, including business and advocacy, with categories encompassing human rights, environmental stewardship, gender equality, social justice, community development, and many more

The Convenor and Chief Executive of CSR-in-Action, Bekeme Masade-Olowola said “We have been committed to recognising outstanding initiatives these past five years, and aim to dig even deeper this year. As we refine our categories and processes, our goal is to find and recognise partners in development, who represent the spirit of social change and who, importantly, are the people’s choice.”

The organisers apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and encourage anyone who has nominated an organisation for the Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti Award (Company) or Hajiya Gambo Award (Company) to consider nominating them in any of the other categories.

The new tech category, name to be announced, will recognise individuals or organisations who have made substantial contributions to promoting community development and human rights through technological innovation.

Nominations for this year are open in the following categories for companies: MKO Abiola Community Engagement Award, Mallam Aminu Kano Award for Leadership and Ken Saro-Wiwa Environmental Management Award. Individual nominations are the Hajiya Gambo Sawaba Community Impact Award, Josephine Nkemdilim Masade Equal Rights Award, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti Human Rights Award and Apostle Hayford Alile Humanitarian Award.

The CAHR Awards Africa team anticipates receiving nominations from individuals and companies whose remarkable work deserves recognition with the nominations deadline set for 31st June 2024. The Awards are sponsored by the reputable global philanthropic entity,

CSR-in-Action (CiA) is a prominent international sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility consultancy firm based in Nigeria. The firm offers a range of services including CSR strategy development, sustainability reporting, and CSR/Sustainability training. CiA is responsible for producing the Corporate Sustainable Investor Report, featuring the 3C-Index. This index provides a specific sustainability ranking system for businesses, adhering to global standards such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) Principles, and local guiding principles like the Nigerian Sustainable Banking Principles.

Furthermore, CSR-in-Action is the driving force behind the annual Sustainability in the Extractive Industries (SITEI) Conference. This conference serves as a platform for discussions and recommendations aimed at improving the implementation of government policies within the mining and oil sectors. The event is attended by leaders from these industries, as well as representatives from academia, civil society, communities, and the business sector.