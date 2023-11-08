Buy  iPhone 15 models, get  free data, Glo tells customers

Telecommunications firm, Globacom, has promised a whopping 18GB free data for six months to every customer who buys iPhone 15 models from any of its one stop shops across the nation.

Said Glo, “We are excited to offer the much-coveted iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, made with a gorgeous new durable aluminum and color-infused back glass design with the Dynamic Island, a 48MP Main camera with 2x Telephoto option, as well as A16 Bionic chip, and USB-C in Gloworld outlets across Nigeria”.

The digital solutions provider added in a press statement in Lagos on Tuesday that the deal is exclusive to Glo adding, “Also on offer are the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple’s lightest Pro models ever, featuring a strong and lightweight titanium design with powerful camera upgrades including a more advanced 48MP Main camera system, A17 Pro chip for next-level gaming and pro performance, a new Action button, and USB-C with USB 3 speeds”.

Globacom further disclosed that the shops also have in stock Apple Watch Series 9 model which comes with several exciting features for the delight of users. These, said Glo, include an all-new S9 SiP, a magical new double tap gesture, a brighter display, faster on-device Siri and Precision Finding for iPhone.

While urging current and prospective customers on the network, as well as Nigerians in general, to avail themselves of the opportunity provided by this offer by visiting the nearest Gloworld outlet to pick any of the iPhone 15 series or the other devices which also come with after sales support, Globacom enthused, “For the first time, customers can also choose a carbon neutral option of any Apple Watch”.

Also available at the Gloworld outlets is the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which is equipped with all the features users love about Ultra. Glo added, “This is in addition to the powerful new S9 SiP, a magical new double tap gesture, making it Apple’s brightest display ever. It also has expanded altitude range, on-device Siri, Precision Finding for iPhone and advanced capabilities for outdoor and water adventures”.

The new AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with USB-C charging capabilities and additional dust resistance can also be purchased at any Gloworld.