NALISE decries wrong use of Android phone by students for watching Videos instead of learning.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

The Library and information science educators have risen in condemnation of the use of Android phone by students for mundane purposes such as video watching instead of using it as a learning tool.

Speaking under the aegis of the Nigerian Association of Library and Information Science Educators- NALISE, the national chairman of the association reasoned that continued use of Android phones to watch videos could turn the students into vidiots and thereby truncate their chances of becoming useful citizens in the future, if nothing is done to halt the trend.

Dr. Mrs Uduak Enang who said the above was why the conference was held in the first instance, shared her view in an exclusive chat with the Daily Champion Newspaper after much pressure from our reporter for her to speak shortly after the opening formalities of the 25th Annual National Conference & Annual General Meeting held at the University of Uyo.

At the event held under the chairmanship of the Vice Chancellor of Akwa Ibom State University, Prof. Nse Essien, the national chairman advised students to go e-copy if they go to library and can’t find what they are looking for in hard copy.

Describing the theme of the event, “Transforming LIS Education Through Digital Technologies and Collaborative Strategies” as very appropriate in today’s digital society, she said adopting the theme and the 20- sub themes of the conference will not only help in molding students that will be relevant in the changing digital environment, but will also assist some of the LIS educators who are technophobic to elude the phobia.

She lauded the two Vice Chancellors, Prof Ndaeyo and Prof Essien and others whose contributions had made the holding of the conference possible in Uyo for the second time within a decade.

“The conference would not have been possible without the logistics support of the Vice Chancellor of university of Uyo, Prof. Ndaeyo and Vice Chancellor of Akwa Ibom state university, Prof. Nyse Essien who agreed to chair the event without condition ….., ” she stated.

Also speaking separately the NALISE secretary, Dr. Abdulganiy O. Ahmed and the chairperson of the local organizing committee, Dr. Eboro Umoren corroborated the previous speaker by advising students who may not be able to assess information they want through the transitional library set up to use their android phone to assess information through e- resources.

They assured that communiqué that would be churned out of the conference would be sent to the mother for onward transmission to the appropriate quarters for action.

On their parts the two vice chancellors who were not left out during the speech session, reiterated their preparedness to continue to support programs by the association, knowing that with a good library the future of education in this country is assured.