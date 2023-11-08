Otti swears-in  24 Permanent Secretaries into Abia State civil service

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The Governor of Abia State has sworn in the first set of Permanent Secretaries in Abia State civil service with a charge for them to be firm and live above board as they discharge their duties in the new Abia.

Speaking at the Government House , Umuahia, after the Oath of Office and Allegiance were administered on the 24 Permanent Secretaries by the Director-in-charge, Ministry of Justice, Barr. Emenike Okoro, the Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR charged the new Permanent Secretaries to strive to improve themselves in knowledge so as to add value to the system.

According to him,”In the new Abia which we are progressively building ,we are more interested in what you can bring to the table. Competence and character for us would always take precedence over place of origin or the religion you profess”

Continuing he admonished,”you have not been chosen because you are perfect. You must therefore strive to constantly improve yourself, learn, relearn and unlearn” . He added that they should be prepared to do things differently, emphasising that

“We expect to see more digitalization of civil service operations and I encourage you to work with all critical stakeholders in this regard”.

Governor Otti disclosed that the Commissioner for Science and Technology and his Digital Economy counterpart as well as his own office would drive the process of digitalization of the civil service. .

According to the Governor, his target is that “in the next 24 months, we shall fully migrate to digital platforms for processing and storing official data , retrieving and transferring them securely from place to place as may be needed. According to him,when the new system becomes fully operational, “individuals and businesses would no longer need to travel to Umuahia or even any Local Government headquarters to submit files, process payments or make a complaint from the comfort of their home from any part of the world or at any time of the day”

He pointed out that the selection of the 24 Permanent Secretaries were thoroughly done,

“I can recall that at the beginning, there were over 320 applicants that went through the process but 24 emerged successful”,he said.

He explained that in selecting the new Permanent Secretaries, “the only thing that matters to us is professionalism, a robust understanding of the place of civil service in driving government policies and programmes successfully”

The Governor further said, “we may not have selected perfect individuals, but I am confident the choices we have made aligned strongly with vision of the new civil service we want to build in the State” .He warned them not to engage in any unwholesome activity or corruption and urged them to guide and support Commissioners to succeed in their duties.

He congratulated the Permanent Secretaries and expressed hope that they would live up to their oath of office and allegiance.

Responding on behalf of the new Permanent Secretaries, Mrs. Ngozi Queen Obioma thanked Governor Alex Otti for appointing them as his first set of Permanent Secretaries,assuring that they would work in line with the civil service reform agenda of the present administration and promised to justify the confidence reposed in them.

The newly sworn-in Permanent Secretaries in the State, include,Lady Joy Maduka, Ngozi Queen Obioma, Paul Ogwubunka, Uche Ukpabia Ukeje, Okezie Godwin Chukwudike, Justine Oluchi Ebo, Ogechukwu I.Maduka, Izuchukwu Onwughara, Obi-Chianakwalam Elechi Agatha, , Ifenyinwa B. Uma-Kalu, Ogechi Becky Oguama, Ijeoma Clara Dim, Nwanyieze O.Otum, Ugonma Mercy Jimonu, Benson Ojeikere, Uchechukwu Kalu, Ikechukwu Chidozie Oriuwa, Ijeoma Adanma Aguwa, Florence Chidinma Nwogu, Magdalene Kalu Onwu,Ezinne Judith Ngwakwe, Cyril Chibuike Nwaigwe, Ugochukwu Elefue Kingston and Onwuegbu Christopher Nlewedim.