Building collapsed : Two trapped, several rescued in Kubwa

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

At least two persons are currently trapped under a rubble in Kubwa, after a two storey building shopping mall collapsed late Thursday night.

The incident which happened around 11: 25pm was said to have been caused by alterations of the structures.

Our correspondent gathered that the property owner converted a residential building to a multi purpose building without recourse to the foundation of the building. The second floor was allegedly used for residential apartment with three and two bedroom flats respectively, while the ground floor was used for shops.

Though authorities are yet to give a situation report, eye witnesses say four persons were pulled out from the rubbles alive, while two person were still trapped.

Rescue operations are still on going at the scene of the incident as a combine team from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, FCT Fire Service, Nigerian Police, and the Federal Road Safety Corps.

For a better society