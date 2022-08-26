Champion Newspapers Limited
Kubwa Building Collapse , NEMA on top of the situation

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

 

 

A two storey uncompleted building collapsed on the night of  Thursday 25th August 2022.

 

This was contained in a press release made available to Daily Champion and signed by NEMA spokesperson, Manzo Ezekiel.

 

According to The release, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) was alerted about the incident around 1:am this morning. The Head of NEMA Abuja Operations Office, immediately mobilised First Responders including FCT Emergency Management Agency, Fire Service, Civil Defense (NSCDC) and the Nigerian Police to the site.

 

Four persons have been  rescued, so far. Two other persons are said to yet being trapped under the rubbles, the release stated.

 

It’s further explained that, NEMA rescue team are  presently at the site and coordinating the Response. Equipment deployed are excavators, spreaders, cutters, etc.

 

Meanwhile, Headquarters team have also been  deployed to support, the release added.

 

 

