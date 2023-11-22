Building collapse: Measures already in place to check professionals who cut corners, says Sanwo-Olu

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday warned professionals that are engaged in the construction industry not to cut corners in the discharge of their duties, saying such sharp practice has been majorly identified as the cause of building collapses

The Governor was quick to add that with the right policy and execution in place, this menace will be reduced to the barest minimum.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the remark during the commissioning of an iconic office building for the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) at GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.

LASBCA is the gency saddled with the responsibilities of ensuring that basic minimum standards and quality control in building construction are observed to achieve a structural safe, secure and sustainable buildings in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said, “Today’s commissioning of this office building is a testimony of the premium my government places on the welfare of its staff. We are committed to the provision of a conducive and befitting work place for our officers to effectively and efficiently carry out their assigned responsibilities.”

The Governor noted that with the commissioning of the building, it played a crucial role in regulating construction activities, ensuring compliance with building standards, and promoting safety.

Sanwo-Olu said, “In a rapidly evolving city like ours, it is imperative that we have robust mechanisms in place to address the challenges of urbanization. This LASBCA office will be at the forefront of this effort at collaborating with stakeholders, developers, and citizens to create a built environment that is not only aesthetically pleasing but also safe and sustainable.

“You can see that the aesthetic beauty of this environment has been enhanced. I urge you all to rededicate yourself to duty and make judicious use of the equipment and material provided inside this beautiful building.

“As we commission this office, let us look to the future with optimism and determination. Together, we can build a Lagos that is not only a symbol of progress but also a model for other cities to emulate.

“I want to use this opportunity to call on all Lagosians especially Professionals that are engaged in the construction industry not to cut corners in the discharge of their duties. Because trying to cut corners has been majorly identified as the cause of building collapse in our society today .It is not just in Nigeria that we have seen or heard of building collapsing but all over the world.

“But with the right policy and execution in places, this menace will be reduced to the barest minimum. On our own part as a government, we will provide an enabling environment and make policies to promote healthy buildings. The Lagos State Government has been able to achieve this with the introduction of Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and other Agencies like Material Testing Laboratory (LSMTL) and Lagos Safety Commission (LCSC) amongst others who play vital roles in the built environment.

“However, you must agree with me that the government alone cannot do it without the support of the teeming populace. The task of reducing the menace of building collapse in our society is for everyone and it requires an attitudinal change across the board. When you see something going wrong in society, say it out loud. LASBCA district and zonal offices are all over the state where you can easily report any distressed building. I assure you that the confidentiality of your report is guaranteed and safe.”

The Governor noted the edifice which was conceptualized, designed and supervised by members of staff of LASBCA, “this goes a long way to show that with the right environment and condition, our local architect, engineers and builders can compete favorably with their foreign counterparts to deliver world class structures that can stand the test of time. I say well done.”

He urged all the staff of the agency to rededicate and recommit themselves to achieving the mandates of the agency, saying to whom much is given, much is expected.

General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA), Arc. Gbolahan Owodunni Oki, said the Agency’s staff, comprising Architects, Engineers and builders designed and supervised the construction at no consultancy cost to the state government, which he said was equipped to serve the people of Lagos State even more effectively.

According to him, the new office complex will serve as a hub for collaboration, innovation and excellence in building control practices, noting that the building demonstrated LABSCA ‘d ability as an Agency to adequately perform its duties as specified by the law.

“Our commitment to upholding the highest standards of construction and ensuring compliance with regulations is further strengthened by this facility,” he assured.

“Mr. Governor, we appreciate you sir, for without your kind support and express approval, this building would not be standing today,” he said.