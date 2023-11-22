Akeredolu didn’t spend N7.3 b Contingency Fund within three months, says spokesman

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Ondo State Government on Tuesday debunked the media report claiming that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu spent N7.3billion in three months on ‘contingency’ without legislative approval.

Rather, the state government said the fund, was meant for subsidy palliatives.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde, said the money were cumulative amount of palliative Funds received from the Federal Government.

Olatunde said “the funds were allocated under the contingency sub-heading to address unforeseen expenses.

“In response to the concerns raised across various social media platforms, we wish to provide clarification for the sake of transparency and accountability, which are values synonymous with the Akeredolu administration.

“It is important to state unequivocally that the referenced N7.3 billion constituted the cumulative amount of palliative funds received from the Federal Government.

“These funds were allocated under the contingency sub-heading to address unforeseen expenses not initially budgeted for, but deemed necessary during the fiscal year.

“While the original contingency fund in the 2023 budget was N1,069,000,000.00, the additional N7 billion represents funds received from the Federal Government labeled as “Infrastructure Support Fund,” specifically for palliatives meant to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

“The contingency Fund may be utilized for making money available to meet emergency expenditure (other than statutory expenditure) which is not provided for in the Appropriation Law for the current year.

“And which although otherwise failing to be met out of the consolidated Revenue Fund or Capital Expenditure and Development Fund cannot without serious injury to the public interest be postponed until a Supplementary Appropriation Law providing for it can be enacted.’

“Contingency funds are designed to address emergency expenditures not provided for in the current year’s Appropriation Law, but crucial to the public interest and requiring immediate attention.

“The funds were released to the state by the Federal Government as part of the efforts to mitigate the impact of the fuel subsidy removal nationwide”

The statement said Akeredolu’s administration remains committed to the highest standards of financial responsibility, stressing that any claim of impropriety is unfounded.

It encouraged the public to rely on accurate information and refrain from being swayed by sensational claims lacking factual basis, assuring that the Palliative Committee would soon avail members of the public the details of the expenditure of the palliative fund.

