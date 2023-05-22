Buhari to inaugurate 2nd Niger Bridge, federal secretariats, bridges, road today

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday, May 23, inaugurate seven legacy projects completed by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing across the country.

Comprising three bridges, three Federal Secretariats, and a road, the event will be headlined by the Second Niger Bridge which was conceptualised in 2005.

Others are the Loko-Oweto Bridge across River Benue to link Benue to Nasarawa State and the Ikom Bridge in Cross River State.

The road project is the completed section of the over 200 kilometres of the Kano-Kaduna dual carriage expressway.

This was made known via a statement issued on Monday, May 22, by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Adesina stated that the first of the Federal Secretariats at Awka is located at the Executive Business District Layout, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State, noting that it is situated on 5.106 hectares of land.

The presidential spokesman said the project was first awarded on December 9, 2011, but was practically completed and taken over by the Ministry of Works and Housing on July 14, 2022.

He disclosed that the secretariat has a total of 498 office space, a conference hall, four committee rooms, an exhibition hall, a banking hall, a post office, and befitting reception, saying it also has lift facilities, well laid-out parking spaces, and drainages, staff canteen, fire hydrant, and other vital facilities.

Adesina added: “The second, Federal Secretariat Gusau, Zamfara State is located at Unguwan Dan Lawan, off Sokoto By-Pass Road, Gusau, Zamfara State. The project is situated on 7.5 hectares of land and was awarded also on 9th but was practically completed and taken over by the Ministry on 30th November, 2022.

“The third to be commissioned is the Federal Secretariat Yenagoa, which is located at Alamieyeseigha Road, in Bayelsa State. It is situated on 7.5 hectares of land and was awarded on 9th December, 2011 but was practically completed and taken over by the Ministry on 30th November, 2022.

“It would be recalled that President Buhari commissioned a fourth one, the Federal Secretariat Lafia, located at Bukar Sidi along Jos Road, Lafia, Nasarawa State in February this year.”