Buhari, Sanwo-Olu, Uzodimma commiserate with Orji Uzor Kalu over wife’s death

IBRAHIM QUADRI

President Muhammadu Buhari, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his Imo State counterpart, Hope Uzodimma, on Monday commiserated with the Senate Chief Whip and former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, over the death of his wife, Ifeoma Ada Kalu.

Orji Uzor Kalu announced the death of his wife on his verified Facebook page on Monday.

The Senator said his wife died in the U.S.Mrs. Ifeoma Kalu, who died at age 61, is survived by her husband and four children.

Buhari expressed sympathies for the Senate Chief Whip over the loss.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari urged Kalu as well as the late Ifeoma’s family to trust God for comfort in their time of grief.

“President Muhammadu Buhari sympathizes with former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, over the death of his wife, Ifeoma Ada Kalu, 61.

“The President commiserates with Sen. Kalu and Ifeoma’s family, friends and associates, urging trust in God for comfort and care during the very difficult period of pain and deep reflection.

“President Buhari believes the testimonies of the late wife’s fear of God and charity should provide strength for the family, knowing that she lived well, and served the will of the Almighty.

“The President prays for the repose of her soul, and fortitude for the family to bear the loss,” the statement reads.

In the same vein, Sanwo-Olu commiserated with Orji Uzor Kalu on the passing on to eternal glory of his wife.

Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed his sadness over the death in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile.

He sympathised with Senator Kalu, his family and the entire people of Abia State.

The Governor described the death as shocking and a great loss to Senator Kalu and urged the former Governor of Abia State, members of the immediate and extended families, friends and associates to take the demise of the late Ifeoma Kalu in good faith, praying that God will comfort them.

He said: “On behalf of my family and the people of Lagos State, I commiserate with former Governor of Abia State and Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, on the demise of his beloved wife of 33 years, Mrs. Ifeoma Ada Kalu.

“I also sympathise with all the children of the deceased – Neya Uzor Kalu, Michael Uzor Kalu, Olivia Uzor Kalu, and Nicole Uzor Kalu over the death of their mother.

“No doubt the death of a loved one is usually a painful episode in our lives because it is irreparable but we must always take solace in God for a good life spent by the late Ifeoma Kalu during her lifetime.

“Mrs. Kalu was a woman of virtue who committed herself to the service of God and humanity as well as a partner, friend, wife, and great supporter to her husband, Senator Orji Kalu.

“I pray for the repose of the late Mrs. Ifeoma Kalu’s soul. God will grant her eternal rest and grant Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, his children, and the deceased family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Hope Uzodimma has also commiserated with Orji Uzor Kalu.

In a statement by Oguwike Nwachuku, his Chief Press Secretary/Media Advise, Uzodimma said he received the news of Mrs. Kalu’s passing at 61 with deep shock and sadness, regretting that the family, friends, Abia State and the society at large have lost a warm, kind-hearted, God-loving and God-fearing woman and mother.

The Governor recalled that as First Lady of Abia State, the deceased did a lot in the service of the downtrodden, the women, the children, the physically-challenged and generally, humanity and God.

The Governor therefore urged Senator Kalu and his family to be consoled by the fact that the deceased positively impacted the society while alive and that her good works will forever speak for her.

On behalf of his family, the government and people of Imo State, Governor Uzodimma prayed for God’s grace of fortitude upon the Kalus and upon all those the deceased left behind to mourn her passing, to bear the huge loss.