Buhari, Ooni, Tinubu, others   mourn as Olubadan dies 93

Joseph Okwuofu, Ibadan.

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has joined his ancestors, at the 93-year

The -old traditional ruler died at the University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan, in the early hours of Sunday during an illness.

Oba Adetunji died few weeks after two prominent traditional rulers in Oyo State, Soun of Ogbomoso and Asigangan of Igangan, joined their ancestors.

Oba Adetunji, the 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland, ascended the throne of his forefathers on March 4, 2016.

A palace source and one of the aides to the traditional ruler, said the news (of the death) was not far from the truth.

The atmosphere in the city remained calm with many residents trooping to the Popoyemoja Palace of the traditional ruler to confirm the news.

Scores of residents were seen in groups discussing the demise of the traditional ruler in the early day of the New Year.

Reacting to the death ,President Muhammadu Buhari the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II , All Progressives Congress, APC, national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Gov. Seyi Makinde , Bishop Wale Oke, and other prominent Nigerians have extolled the virtues of the late Oba Saliu Adetunji, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, who joined his ancestors at age 93 on Sunday.

President Muhammadu Buhari extends heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Oyo State, the Royal Family, the Olubadan-in-council and the people of Ibadan on the passing of Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

The President affirms that the late Kabiyesi was a visionary and compassionate leader, who used the spheres of his influence as a respected traditional ruler and a lover of the creative industry to advance the progress of his people, encouraging and motivating them to give their best in their vocation and to the nation.

While his demise understandably leaves a huge void to fill, the President urges the people of Ibadan and Nigerians from different walks of life to honour the eternal memory of the deceased by imbibing the virtues he cherished so much: generosity, peace, tolerance and devotion to unity.

As the funeral rites of the 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland get underway in Ibadan, the President trusts that the process of selecting his successor will be guided by wisdom, understanding and good judgment that exemplified the life he lived.

President Buhari prays God to grant the soul of Oba Adetunji eternal rest and comfort the family, friends, associates and subjects he left behind.

Ogunwusi, in a statement by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Moses Olafare, on Sunday in Ile-Ife, described the late Oba Saliu as a great traditional ruler.

The Ooni said that the reign of the late Olubadan would forever be remembered for the tremendous development he brought to Ibadanland, in particular and Nigeria at large.

“Kabiyesi Olubadan did not let the features of old age hold him back during his lifetime as he was active to projects, programmes, plans and other activities tofward making life better for his subjects.

“That is why his return home would be missed greatly by all.

“Though, it is a tough way to start the year, we must submit to the will of the Almighty Olodumare for the life of Oba Adetunji, which was well spent serving humanity.

“Our thoughts and prayers in the House of Oduduwa are with natives as well as residents of THEM, ancient city of Ibadan and the entire Oduduwa race globally at this material time.” the traditional ruler said.

The Ooni had earlier in December described the late Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III and the Olowu of Owu, Oba Adegboyega Dosunmu, who recently joined their ancestors as traditional rulers who added values to the larger House of Oduduwa.

He said that the trio of Soun, Olowu and Olubadan led administrations of growth and all round development in their respective domains during their reigns.

Ogunwusi, who is the Co-Chairman, National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN), added that history would forever be kind to them across the Oduduwa race.

Also, All Progressives Congress, APC, national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Sunday expressed sadness over the death of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Adetunji Saliu, Aje Ogungunniso I, saying coming shortly after the death of another top ranking traditional ruler in Yorubaland and precisely in Oyo State, made it a big loss for the state and Yoruba race.

He described the late Oba Adetunji whom he said he had a personal relationship with as “humble, humane, mature, calm and decent, always a symbol of unruffled dignity.”

In a condolence message released by his Media Office and signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman, Asiwaju Tinubu said:

“I received the news of the transition of highly-reverred royal father, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Adetunji Saliu, Aje Ogungunniso I, with sadness. Kabiyesi passed on at a ripe age of 93, which we are extremely grateful to God for. But this demise has robbed us of his wisdom and wise counseling. He never withheld his deep insights and rich perspectives from those who sought his guidance.

“Particularly coming shortly after the death of another top ranking traditional ruler in Yorubaland and precisely in Oyo State, this passing truly rankles. The late Olubadan was a sage. He was humble, humane, mature, calm and decent, always a symbol of unruffled dignity.

“Before he mounted the throne, Oba Adetunji had made his name as a successful businessman and music and entertainment promoter who contributed a lot to uplift the careers of many top musicians in the land, thus contributing his quota to the growth of our country’s economy.

“On the throne, the late Olubadan worked assiduously for peace and stability of not only Ibadanland, Oyo State and Yorubaland, but also the entire country. He superintended over the ancient city with even-handedness.

“I had a close personal relationship with Kabiyesi and I will deeply miss him. My condolences to his family, particularly the Oloris, Mogajis and the princes. May God Almighty comfort them.

“I commiserate with Governor Seyi Makinde, the government and people of the state who would now have to endure the demise of another top traditional ruler barely three weeks after the passing of the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III.

“I must also extend my sympathy to the sons and daughters of Ibadanland over the loss of this eminent traditional ruler. May the gentle soul of Oba Adetunji rest in perfect peace.”

Meanwhile, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Sunday expressed shock at the passing on of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, whom he described him as an exemplar in royalty.

The 93-year-ol royal father passed on at the University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan on Sunday.

Makinde said in a statement issued in Ibadan by Mr Taiwo Adisa, his chief press secretary, that the demise of the royal icon was painful despite his old age.

He added that the wisdom and wealth of experience of the late first class traditional ruler would be sorely missed.

The governor expressed his condolences to the immediate family of the Olubadan, the Olubadan-in-Council and all Ibadan indigenes as well as the Oyo State Traditional Council.

He said Oba Adetunji gave his all to ensure that Ibadan was developed and took its pride of place as one of the major cities in Africa.

“The news of the death of our father, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Saliu Adetunji, (Aje Ogungunniso I), came as a shock.

“Kabiyesi’s exit at this time is painful to say the least. His wealth of experience, his immense wisdom and his commitment to seeing a greater Ibadan and a better Oyo State are unrivalled.

“Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria and humanity at large will miss Kabiyesi who was ever ready to give his all to see a better society.

“I commiserate with his immediate family, the Olubadan-in-Council, the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes and all Ibadan indigenes at home and abroad on the demise of our father.

“I extend my condolences to Oyo State Traditional Council and pray to God to keep all our Obas safe and give them more years to direct the affairs of our people,’’ Makinde was quoted as having said.

The Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Oyo State, Chief Akin Oke, also mourned the passing away of the Olubadan.

Oke described the late traditional ruler as a passionate and visionary leader who lived a well-spent life.

“He had a humble beginning and rose to the pinnacle of his career and became very successful.

“He was a very good man with a large heart and compassion; we pray to God to forgive him; be with his immediate family and the entire Ibadan land. The death of Kabiyesi is indeed a great loss to us all,’’ he said.

The UCH has released the remains of the traditional ruler to his family members and may be buried according to Islamic rite later on Sunday.

In a related development, Oke, who is also the President, The Sword of the Spirit Ministries, described Oba Adetunji, as a peace loving the traditional ruler, whose reign would always be remembered for good.

Oke, while commiserating with the people of the ancient city of Ibadanland, Oyo State Government and the nation as a whole, said that the traditional ruler would be greatly missed for his quality contributions to humanity.

“Late Oba Adetunji was a great monarch who loved his people and worked relentlessly for the upliftment of his community, the state and the nation as a whole. His demise, no doubt,is a great loss to all,” he said.

The cleric, who is also the National President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), said that the era of the late oba ushered in progress, stability and peace to Ibadanland, its environs, the state and the country.

He said that the legacy of the good works of the late Oba Adetunji must not be allowed to die in whatever form, adding that his legacies and good memories must be kept alive for the generations to come.

Oke prayed that God should continue to uphold the family, the ancient town, Oyo State and the country in general.

The Bishop prayed that God would grant them the fortitude to bear the loss of the traditional ruler to the cold hands of death.

One of the chiefs of the Olubadan, the Bada Balogun of Ibadanland, Oloye Adegboyega Adegoke has condoled with the Oyo State government, Council of Chiefs, royal family over the demise of the royal father .

Oloye Adegoke in a message said despite the well life spent by the first class Monarch, his death is a great loss to people of Ibadan, Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

He described the late Olubadan as visionary with purposeful leadership while on the throne.

Also, the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, Comrade Ademola Babalola on Sunday recalled with nostalgia the warm reception the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji Ajeogungunniso accorded him when he sought the royal father’s blessing to contest as the Union’s chairman in the year 2019.

Babalola in a statement he released hours after the demise of the first class monarch, said, ”amidst fanfare, Oba Adetunji in his Majesty welcomed us to the palace in what seemed like a triumphant entry of a conqueror, reminiscent of Ibadan warriors of the days of yore; weeks to the said election.

“Kabiyesi recited Quranic verses and muttered Yoruba words in the form of prayers to my hearing that ‘you would win and brings development to the Union and Ibadanland.

“When his Personal Assistant and Director of Media, Adeola Oloko reminded him that I, alongside two other journalists, escaped gun shots fired into the palace when we came to cover an installation ceremony of some Mogajis and Baales, earlier that year, Oba Adetunji whispered to my ear and said, ‘my son, no weapon against you shall prosper’, just as he waived the antics of the then hoodlums who were political thugs sponsored to destabilize the event at his place.

“Two years after he gave his blessings to me and others who were on our campaign train, Oba Adetunji’s prayers had remained so potent that we had always invited him to our programmes forthwith, the last being our 2021 press week where he was fully represented with full paraphernalia of his office.

“My fears for his alleged failing health were confirmed on Sunday, December 22, 2021 when my executive members visited the Popoyemoja palace in company of some US-based medical practitioners who we invited to give free medical mission and supports to 1,200 journalists in Oyo State.

“Unlike Kabiyesi who was always in charge of receiving and blessing his visitors, he was nowhere to welcome us. His vivacious queen in her Majesty, Olori Rashidat Ololade Adetunji welcomed us and specially acknowledged me as Kabiyesi’s son to the admiration of US team.

“Baba was a very colourful king who brought candour to the throne. He was a consummate and cosmopolitan king and well loved by his people.

“Gifted with large heart and sense of forgiveness, Oba Adetunji welcomed his estranged chiefs back to the palace after a court judgment that their beaded crowns and elevation by the government of late Governor Abiola Ajimobi were done in error.

“He made tremendous landmarks as a very successful businessman and shone brightly as a paramount ruler of Ibadanland.

However, Family members, friends and well-wishers of Chief Lekan Balogun, the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, next in line to become Olubadan of Ibadanland, have started trooping into the Aliiwo Compound and Alarere in Ibadan, for celebration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Correspondent, who monitored the development on Sunday afternoon in Ibadan, reports that the two compounds had started playing host to visitors, shortly after the news of the demise the current Olubadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, was announced.

At the Aliiwo Family Compound of Chief Balogun, NAN reports that traditional drummers were seen singing songs of praises for the incoming Olubadan to the admiration of family members and well-wishers.

Also, at the residence of Chief Balogun, a former Senator, at Alarere, near Iwo Road interchange Ibadan, community heads, family members and other well-wishers were seen in large numbers waiting to meet the incoming Olubadan.

Few of the visitors were, however, allowed to meet Balogun in his private room, while others were disallowed by security personnel guarding the house.

Some of the family members who spoke with NAN expressed joy for making it possible for their family to produce another Olubadan after long years of waiting.

One of the family members, Mukaila Adebisi, said the last time Aliiwo Compound produced Oba Memudu as Olubadan, was in 1952.

Similarly, a political group, Lagos4Lagos Movement in Lagos State, on Sunday also mourned the demise of Oba Saliu Adetunji.

The Leader of the group, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as ‘Jandor’ in a statement, expressed his heartfelt condolences to Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and people of the state on the demise of the first class paramount ruler.

Adediran said that the departed oba lived substantial part of his life serving the good people of Ibadan, Yorubaland, Oodua race, Nigeria and humanity in general.

“As a businessman, Ibadan traditional chief, Yoruba leader of thought and finally as the revered King of Ibadan, which remains a pride of Yorubaland, Oba Adetunji was exemplary.

“The oba distinctly raised the bar of good leadership among his subjects,” he said.

While commiserating with the Governor, the immediate family of the late traditional ruler and the Olubadan-in-Council, Adediran said that history beckons on Makinde as Governor of the state as he would be superintending the coronation of the next Olubadan.

“On behalf of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, I wish to express our heartfelt condolence to the people of Oyo State, especially the people of Ibadan over the death of this highly respected monarch,” Adediran said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 93-years-old Oba Adetunji, who ascended the throne in March 2016, was said to have died early hours of Sunday at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Olubadan’s death brought to four, the numbers of prominent Yoruba traditional rulers that had joined their ancestors in the last three weeks.

NAN recalls that the 95- year-old Soun of Ogbomoso in Oyo State, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, died on Dec. 12; the Asigangan of Iganganland in Oyo State, Oba Abdul-Azeez Adewuyi Aribiyan II, also died on Dec. 21.

The Gbiri Of Epinmi Akoko in Akoko South-East Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba Ade Oyekan, also joined his ancestors on Dec. 27 at 60.

The late Oba Adetunji was the 41st Olubadan of Ibadan, following his coronation on March 4, 2016.(NAN)