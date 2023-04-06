BUHARI MOURNS LADI BAKO, KANO’S EX-FIRST LADY

President Muhammadu Buhari joins the family of Audu Bako, late Military Governor of the old Kano state, the government and people of Kano and Jigawa states in mourning the demise of Hajiya Ladi Bako, wife of the late Governor and one of the most powerful women in the political system during their time.

In a tribute, President Buhari said:

“The late Hajiya Ladi was a great lady. She defined an era, and will always be remembered for her faithfulness to her family and the Kano community. May Allah give courage and perseverance to those she left behind to bear this irreparable loss.”