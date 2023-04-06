Osun Govt offers free train ride for Easter celebration 

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Osun State Government has approved free train ride for indigenes in Lagos, Ogun and Oyo States planning to celebrate Easter festival with their families in the state.

This was contained in a release signed by the Spokesperson to the State Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed on Wednesday.

According to Rasheed, “the Imole free train service will depart the Iddo-Terminus in Lagos on Thursday, April 6, 2023, by 10am with stop-overs at designated train stations in Ogun and Oyo States to pick passengers, and is expected to arrive at the Nelson Mandela Park Train Station at Osogbo by 6pm.

“The return trip from Osogbo to Lagos will be on Monday, 10th April by 10am.”

He noted that the Imole free train service is designed to provide relief to citizens of the state travelling home to celebrate with their loved ones.

Rasheed said that the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke will not relent in offering free train service for indigenes during festive periods.

He enjoined citizens to avail themselves of this opportunity to visit the state and celebrate with their families and loved ones.