Buhari is transiting Nigeria to manufacturing economy – NASENI boss

President Muhammadu Buhari is building the requisite infrastructure needed to transit Nigeria to a manufacturing economy, says NASENI boss on Thursday.

Prof. Muhammad Sani-Haruna, Executive Vice Chairman, National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), said this at a ceremony in Bagudo, Kebbi state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sani-Haruna said this at the ground breaking of NASENI Skills Acquisition Centre and distribution of cooking stoves and pots to 350 household in the area.

The cooking stove and pots was invented by NASENI in collaboration with a German NGO.

“The soft component of manufacturing or knowledge-based economy is quality human resources. This is the most important component, absence of which a country will remain an import-oriented economy.

“The technical know-how needed to guarantee sustainability and maintainability of massive Infrastructure in Railway, Aviation, Bridges, Health, Energy and Water Resources to mention but few.

” (These) are provided by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari; and are the needed pre-requisite to transit Nigeria to a manufacturing economy.

“This project is in line with His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari’s directives to us to carry out skills acquisition and youth empowerment programme across 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),” he said.

He thanked the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, for donating 20 hectares of land for the construction of the site in Bagudo.

Laying the foundation, Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi commended the Federal Government for finding Kebbi worthy for the project.

“We appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for what he has been doing to Kebbi, especially the 100-bed hospital, Immigration Training Centre, the only one in Africa as well as Federal College of Education (FCE) all in Bagudo Local Government,” he said.

Bagudu appealed to electorate to elect All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general elections in order to continue enjoying more dividends of democracy in their area.

Malami lauded NASENI for distributing modern cooking stove and pots to households, saying that the items would go a long way in minimising incessant felling of trees in the area.

He urged the electorate to elect the APC at all levels in the forthcoming elections, adding that the Buhari administration had executed many projects across the area.(NAN)