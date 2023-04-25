Buhari departs Nigeria Tuesday

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja for Accra on Tuesday to attend the 3rd Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC) convened by Ghana President Nana Akuffo-Ado.

Buhari is scheduled to participate and give remarks at the high-level discussion on strategies for strengthening peace and security in the fight against maritime-related crimes in the region.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President of Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Monday.

As the immediate past Chair of the Assembly, the Nigerian leader had championed collective efforts by Member States of the region, the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) and their partners to address and prevent piracy.

Buhari will be accompanied by Geoffrey Onyeama, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd), the National Security Adviser (NSA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, the Director General, National Intelligence Agency, (NIA), among other government officials.

The president is expected to be back in the country after the event.

