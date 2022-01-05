Buhari condoles with Martins Oloja, family over passing of Father, Elder Michael Oloja Lemikan

President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Guardian, Mr Martins Oloja and entire family over the passing of their patriarch, Elder Michael Oloja Lemikan, 93.

The President joins the Baptist Church, government and people of Ondo State in mourning Elder Lemikan, whose sojourn on earth was a testimony of community leadership, devotion to worship, love for neighbours and strong advocate of peaceful co-existence.

President Buhari urges family, friends and associates of the devote Christian to find solace in the good works of their departed father and grandfather, and emulate his kind ways.

The President prays for the repose of his soul.

For a better society