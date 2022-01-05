Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Buhari condoles with Martins Oloja, family over passing of Father, Elder Michael Oloja Lemikan

News
By Peter
Martins Oloja.
0 9

President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Guardian, Mr Martins Oloja and entire family over the passing of their patriarch, Elder Michael Oloja Lemikan, 93.

The President joins the Baptist Church, government and people of Ondo State in mourning Elder Lemikan, whose sojourn on earth was a testimony of community leadership, devotion to worship, love for neighbours and strong advocate of peaceful co-existence.

President Buhari urges family, friends and associates of the devote Christian to find solace in the good works of their departed father and grandfather, and emulate his kind ways.

The President prays for the repose of his soul.

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 5646 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Makinde commends peaceful reign of late Olubadan

2022: I foresee uprising, killings, confusion –Ayodele

How 42 children, pregnant women, 55 others regained freedom…

Inter-religious prayer: Osun workers usher Oyetola into…

1 of 388

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More