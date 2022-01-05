Champion Newspapers Limited
Lagos First Female Deputy Speaker Adetoun Adediran is dead

By Peter
The death of former Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Honourable Adetoun Adediran has been announced.

According to a source familiar with the development, Adediran died in the early hours of Wednesday, 5th January 2022 after a brief illness.

The deceased was the first elected female Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly when she served between 1999 and 2003.

Since then she has held many political offices including being the Women Leader of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

She was reported to have been sick for just two days before her demise this (Wednesday) morning.

 

 

