Brutalization of NLC President, Ajaero :Food workers join nationwide indefinite strike

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Food workers, under the aegis of National Union of Food Beverage and Tobacco Employees (NUFBTE), have also served notice of intention to commence nationwide indefinite strike, midnight today to protest the brutal attack meted out on the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero by the Imo State government led by Governor Hope Uzodinma and the security forces in the State.

A statement signed by NUFBTE’s General Secretary, Comrade Mike Olarenwaju,said ‘Sequel to the just concluded meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) held Tuesday, November 7,2023, and later reaffirmed at today’s NLC NEC meeting, it was resolved that all affiliate unions of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), shall embark on a national indefinite strike action with rggevt from today, Tuesday, November 14,2023,

Comrade Olarenwaju said it was an abomination to humiliate,brutalize and deny the NLC President of his inalienable right under the laws and constitution of Nigeria and expect the Labour Movement to remain calm.

“Consequently, all our State Councils, Branches and units across the nation are hereby directed to embark on indefinite industrial action with effect from midnight Tuesday, November 14,2023, in accordance with the Nigeria Labour Congress directive”, the statement added