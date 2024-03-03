BRT bus crushes 5- year old to death in Lagos

Tragedy occurred in Lagos on Sunday as a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver, Sunday Bukola, reportedly crushed a five-year-old boy simply identified as Malik to death at Palmgroove in the Onipanu area of the state.

The incident, which happened around 1:30 pm also left Malik’s mother, Rofiat and younger brother, Basit, aged two, with varying degrees of injuries.

According to a police source, the family was crossing the BRT lane when the driver struck them. Malik died on the spot, while his mother and brother were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident and stated that the driver had been arrested.

The deceased’s body had been deposited at the mortuary, and an investigation is ongoing.

“The bus driver hit the deceased, his mom, and his brother. Their names are Malik, aged 5 years old, and Basit, who is two years old.

“They were crossing the BRT lane at Palm Grove. They were rushed to the hospital, but Malik died on the spot, while Rofiat and Basit were rushed to the hospital, where they were receiving treatment for various degrees of injury.

He added that the driver hax been arrested and an investigation is ongoing.

He said, “The corpse has been evacuated and deposited at the mortuary. The driver was later arrested and is in police custody, and an investigation is ongoing.”