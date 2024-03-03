Parliamentary system: A buffer against wastefulness in Nigerian political landscape

IBRAHIM QUADRI

In a bold step towards reshaping Nigeria’s political landscape, some members of the House of Representatives have initiated a compelling push for constitutional reforms aimed at reinstating the parliamentary system of government.

The lawmakers, not less than 60 in number, are proposing a bill to alter the 1999 constitution to return the country to parliamentary democracy as practised in the first republic. The Rep members, led by Wale Raji, a Member representing Epe Federal Constituency, are seeking a constitutional transition from the current presidential system to the parliamentary system of government.

Addressing a news conference recently ahead of the presentation of the bills to the House, the spokesman of the Parliamentary Bill Sponsors, Abdussamad Dasuki, said the return to the parliamentary system of government would drastically reduce the cost of elections in the country. He maintained that the plan to return to the parliamentary system of government may not take place now. In other words, the sponsors are targeting the 2031 general elections for a return to parliamentary democracy.

“We stand on the cusp of history as lawmakers across party affiliations and regional backgrounds come together to present bills proposing Constitutional Alterations that seek a transition to a Parliamentary System of Government.

“These bills, seeking to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria1999, advocate a transition from the current presidential system to a parliamentary system at all levels – federal, state, and local government. The proposed alterations, when passed, would significantly impact the national political landscape.

“Our founders, in their wisdom and a political atmosphere devoid of compulsion, and having considered the interests of their native peoples and their desire to live together in a country where truth and justice reign, where no man is oppressed, and where all citizens live in peace and plenty, adopted the parliamentary System of Government.

“That was the governance system of the First Republic, a period when legislative and executive powers were exercised by the representatives of the people in parliament and the executive, and by the nature of the system, these representatives were accountable to the people.

“For six years while it was in operation, the system worked for the country. The collapse of the First Republic and the long stretch of military rule culminated in the adoption of a new system of government, theoretically fashioned after the Presidential System of the United States but in practice imbibed the uttermost attributes of military rule. No wonder the Nigerian President appears to be one of the most powerful Presidents in the world,” Dasuki stated.

He argued that over the years, the failure of the presidential system has been exposed, and the time has come to do things differently in the interest of Nigeria and its citizens.

“Over the years, the imperfections of the Presidential System of Government have become glaring to all, despite several alterations to the constitution to address the shortcomings of a system that has denied the nation the opportunity of attaining its full potential.

“Among these imperfections are the high cost of governance, leaving fewer resources for crucial areas like infrastructure, education, and healthcare, and consequently hindering the nation’s development progress, and the excessive powers vested in the members of the executive, who are appointees and not directly accountable to the people.

“The bills presented today seek a return to the system of government adopted by our founders, which made governance accountable, responsible responsive, and ultimately less expensive.

“With the presentation of these bills, we hope to ignite and provoke a national conversation about the future of the Nigerian governance system to ensure robust public debates, stakeholder consultations, expert analyses, and a thorough and informed decision-making process.”

He argued further, “Our conviction is that a streamlined executive Branch, which replaces the President and Vice President with a Prime Minister and Cabinet chosen from the legislature, could lead to a smaller central government, reducing salaries and administrative expenses. We also hold strongly that shifting the election of Governors and Local Government Chairmen from the general election to votes within their respective legislative bodies could save billions spent on state and nationwide campaigns.

“Because ministers, commissioners (at the state level), and supervisors (at the local government level) emerge from parliament, there is greater coordination between the executive and the legislature, just as there will be increased legislative scrutiny, which would make cabinet members responsive to the yearnings of the people and more accountable.

“The proponents of these alterations to the constitution for a parliamentary system of government have placed the interest of our nation above all other interests. Our hope is that the national conversation that would be ignited by these bills would lead to a system of government that works, and our dear nation would attain her full potential.”

It is noteworthy to state under the parliamentary system, the legislature appoints a prime minister with a less defined separation of powers. As expansively outlined by Hon. Raji and like-minded legislatures, tremendous prospects abound in Nigeria’s potential return to a Parliamentary system of government.

Apart from the cost-effectiveness compared with the current presidential system, the Parliamentary system of government also provides the potential for increased accountability within the government.

With the executive branch directly accountable to the legislature, there is a greater likelihood of transparency and responsiveness to the electorate. Ministers and cabinet members, being drawn from the legislature, are subject to regular questioning and scrutiny, which can lead to more effective oversight of government actions.

Additionally, electing governors and local leaders from within the legislative bodies ensures better representation at sub-national levels.

However, the transition to a Parliamentary system is fraught with challenges that demand careful consideration. Firstly, the process entails navigating the intricacies of complex constitutional amendments, which require meticulous planning and extensive legal expertise.

Secondly, resistance from entrenched political elites poses a significant barrier, as they may be reluctant to relinquish the power and privileges associated with the current presidential system. Additionally, accommodating the diverse ethnic and regional interests of Nigeria further complicates the transition process, as it necessitates finding common ground among various stakeholders with disparate perspectives and priorities.

Speaking at the public presentation of a book “Court and Politics,” authored by Dr. Umar Ardo. , Prof. Ango Abdullahi, a member of the Northern Elders Forum, threw his weight behind moves by some lawmakers in the National Assembly to return Nigeria to the Parliamentary System of Government.

Abdullahi, a former vice chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria, said it was glaring that the presidential system had failed Nigeria; hence, the country should be returned to a parliamentary system, which he said was better for the nation.

Also, in line with the philosophy described above, ,the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Ige Adams who spoke recently during Yoruba Diaspora Organization, Yoruba One Voice (YOV) said members of Yoruba One Voice across the world are worried about protracted cases of insecurity in the country, most especially, in Yorubaland with many, including three traditional rulers as victims of the growing scourge.

The Yoruba generalissimo stated further that the parliamentary system of government remains the best solution to solving the structural imbalances in the country. He pointed out that the conference was a timely intervention to the various challenges in the country, He reiterated there is urgent need to get the country out of the woods.

“So, whatever problem we face today has to do with the structure of our government. I have been advocating restructuring as the best solution to the structural imbalances of Nigeria. With the Parliamentary system of government, every region will be at liberty to address its political and socio- economic problem and the central will be vibrant.

“With regional government across the six geo- political zones, Nigeria will explore the beauty of our diversity; and there will be effective competitions and healthy rivalries among the various regions. Each region would develop at its own pace. The federating units will have their policing structure that will take care of the safety at the region,” Iba Gani Adams submitted.

It is based on this premise that political pundits believe aside the wastefulness in cost of governance, there will be an impactful departure from votes waste if parliamentary system is allowed to take the centre state. Apart from saving cost of governance and amount associated with conducting elections, losers.in elections will still find their votes useful in the parliament. The parliamentary system of government will lead to coalition of parties forming government rather than forces outside governance that often times yielded no positive outcome. It is indeed a buffer against wastefulness.