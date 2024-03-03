Uzodimma tinkers with request to establish Government Colleges at Okigwe, Orlu

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State is weighing the possibility of government establishing two other Government Secondary Schools at Okigwe and Orlu

zones to complement the already existing Government College Owerri with a view to deepening education in the State.

He gave the assurance to examine the pros and cons of having two Government Colleges at Okigwe and Orlu following the request made by members of the Old Boys Association of Government Secondary School, Owerri who paid a courtesy call on him at Government House Owerri, weekend.

The Old Boys Association was led by Dr. Etofolam Osuji who said the members were in Owerri for their Annual General meeting.

Governor Uzodimma had warmly welcomed the members and commended their contributions to the advancement of education and moral moulding of our youths.

He assured that he will look into their request for the establishment of Orlu and Okigwe versions of the Government Secondary School Owerri.

The Governor expressed gratitude for their solidarity and urged them to sustain their efforts “because my administration remains steadfast in transforming our State for the better.”

He commended them on their interest in having their alma mater regain her lost glory and assert it’s pride of place in the education sector in the country.

Assuring them of government’s willingness to support and partner them on their aspiration, the Governor however decried what he called “lack of monitoring and supervision of the schools as the bane of dilapidation and loss of glory.”

Earlier, the leader of the group and National President of Government Secondary School Old Boys Association, Dr. Etofolam Osuji informed that they were in Owerri for their Annual general meeting and found it important to pay a courtesy call on the Governor as a mark of respect and solidarity.

He congratulated the Governor on his reelection and inauguration for a second tenure and wished him well.

Dr. Osuji appealed to Governor Uzodimma to assist them in improving the security situation in the school, noting that the perimeter fence in the school has been breached.

He regretted that a former Governor of Imo State annexed part of the school’s premises, a situation he said defaced the compound and pleaded that something be done about it.

Dr Osuji also asked for partnership with the Government to address the various challenges plaguing the school so that it will regain it’s pride of place as the best in the South East.

Finally, he requested the Governor to deepen the legacy he is already leaving behind in Imo State by taking steps to establish two new Government Secondary Schools in the other two zones of Okigwe and Orlu.

“The feat will help decongest the Government College Owerri and create more opportunities for Imo children seeking better and quality secondary education,” he suggested.

Deputy Governor of Imo State, Lady Chinyere Ekomaru and other top government officials were in attendance at the meeting.