Breaking: Supreme Court to deliver Judgement on, Atiku, Obi appeals against Tinubu tomorrow

CHIGOZIE IKPO, Abuja

The Supreme Court of Nigeria, has fixed Thursday, October 26, 2023, for judgement in the appeals filed by candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), challenging the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the February 25 elections.

Atiku and Obi had in separate petitions asked the Apex court to reverse the decision of the Court of Appeal which upheld the election of Tinubu.

Dr. Awemeri Festus Akande, Supreme Court’s Director of the Press and Information, confirmed the development on Wednesday, stating that adequate security arrangements had been put in place to prevent security breaches both within and outside the court premises.

A seven-man panel of the Apex court, led by Justice John Inyang Okoro, had on Monday reserved judgments after taking final arguments from lawyers to parties in the petitions, while, the appeal filed by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), was dismissed after it was withdrawn by the appellant.

