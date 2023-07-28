Breaking: Sanwo-Olu sends list of commissioner nominees to Lagos Assembly

Champion Newspapers Limited
By Peter
IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has sent a list of Commissioner nominees and Special Advisers to the State House of Assembly.

This was contained in a terse message by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Gboyega Akosile on his verified Twitter handle.

The message noted Governor Sanwo-Olu “transmits a list of proposed Cabinet members to the Lagos State House of Assembly for ratification. The list consists of 39 names with 30% women, youths, technocrats and politicians.”

 

 

Details shortly…

 

