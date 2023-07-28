Okonkwo, Abioye, Ashimolowo, others for Superfest ’23

SUPERFEST, the yearly interdenominational conference organised by Kola Onaolapo World Outreach Ministries in collaboration with Abundant Life Bible Church has been slated to hold from Wednesday, August 2 to Friday, August 4.

SUPERFEST is coined from the words: SUPERIOR FESTIVAL and has been taking place yearly since 2008

The host of the event and Senior Pastor of Abundant Life Bible Church, Rev Janet Onaolapo said in a statement that this year’s edition will, as usual, attract top church leaders and believers from across many denominations.

Prominent among those expected to minister at the three-day event are the Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Ministry, TREM, Bishop Mike Okonkwo, and Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre, Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo.

Also expected at the event are Bishop David Abioye of the Winners Chapel, Dr Peter Gammons, Rev. Rotimi Oritsejafor, Bishop David Adeoye, and Bishop Segun Johnson among other leading ministers

The programme will run both in the morning and the evening. The morning session will be ‘Ministers’ Conference’ while the evening session is tagged: ‘Miracle Time.’

While noting that the theme for this year’s Ministers’ Conference is: ‘JESUS, Onaolapo said, “Both sessions promise to be didactically explosive, spiritually enhancing, and soul-elevating as I will be ministering with seasoned servants of God and host of others to release the truth of God’s word as it relates to our lives and ministries.”

The programme will hold at the church’s premises on 69 Iju Road, Agege, Lagos. Interested members of the public are encouraged to also watch the event online by following Abundant Life Gospel Church Nigeria on Facebook.

