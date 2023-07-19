Breaking: Obi visits displaced persons in Mangu on his birthday, donates cash, food item

Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi has visited different IDP camps in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau state, housing over 18,000 displaced persons to mark his birthday.

Obi who turned 62 on Wednesday also donated food items and cash to the victims.

Recall that the Labour Party leader had urged his supporters to celebrate him by donating to the less privileged in the society

Residents of Farinkasa Kerana and Sabon Gari communities in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State were recently thrown into mourning following fresh attacks by gunmen, which left scores of persons dead.

Mr. Obi who is in company of the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Barrister Julius Abure amongst other party leaders also paid a courtesy visit on the state Governor, Caleb Mutfwang where he commiserated with him on the terror attack.

He also visited the palace of His Royal Majesty, the Mishkagam Mwaghavul, Da John Putmang Hirse JP.

Earlier, Labour Party chairman, Barrister Abure had felicitated with the former Anambra State Governor. He had also enjoined all its members across the globe to make today a memorable day in honor of their Presidential candidate.

According to a released by the National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, Abure said, “Though, in his usual compassionate attribute, Mr. Obi has asked his supporters to celebrate him less but to devote this day to visiting the less privileged members of our society and sharing their love with them. The Labour in Compliance has also directed all our members to honour him by spreading love and compassion and to let Nigerians realize that our dear country will be great again when compassion and love for humanity reign supreme.

“In all his public life, the former governor of Anambra State has dined with the poor, given shelter to the homeless, provided succor to the needy, encouraged children of nobody to be today’s leaders, fought for the oppressed, and provided education for the vulnerable. His vision is simply to make the world a better place.

“His past spoke massively for him at the polls with millions of Nigerians rooting for him massively as our President even while the system stood stoutly against the wishes of the people. At the market square, on the streets, and at religious or cultural gatherings, his appearance creates sudden gridlock with a shout of “our president”.

“The Labour Party regrets to disobey you for once because there is certainly no hiding place for a goldfish. We will roll out the drums and celebrate you to the high heavens because comets are not usually seen every day.

“How can we not celebrate a man that brought together over 50 million Nigerian youths under one “Obidient” Umbrella? You told us that a New Nigeria is POssible when we transform from a consumption to a productive nation. You told the youth of this nation that their years would no longer be wasted and you provided, solutions with verifiable statistics.

“In less than six months you changed the political equation of the largest black nation in the world by attempting to retire the aristocratic few that have held grip to power for so long a period, and to empower the vibrant and technologically savvy youths that have been obstructed and denied for so long. We know that Nigerians have spoken and because we have faith in the omnipotence of the Almighty, the day of reckoning is here, and Nigerians will rejoice again.

“The Labour Party is very proud of your achievements and we celebrate His Excellency, Peter Obi on this special occasion and pray to the Almighty God to grant him many more years in wisdom, good health, and sound mind in the service of our fatherland and as we always say “To God be the glory,”