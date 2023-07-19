KloverHarris Seamless Solutions Have Made Us a Very Trusted Business Partner—Bukola Ariyibi, Managing Partner

…Researches Other African Markets

KloverHarris Limited, Nigeria’s leading indigenous human capital consultancy company, with cutting-edge solutions for businesses in diverse sectors of the economy has been offering services adapted to its clients’ peculiarities, resulting in consistent measurable outcomes geared towards achieving the strategic objectives of their organisations.

This has made the foremost company with specialisation in the area of Learning and Development, Human Resource Outsourcing, Business Consulting, and Information Technology, a trusted business partner and a one-stop shop providing innovative business solutions for optimum productivity.

The company’s excellent performances which have received accolades from clients are through consultants that have deep industry expertise and a cross-sector breadth of knowledge, with a touch of professionalism and quality standards.

Its Managing Partner, Ms. Bukola Ariyibi, affirmed that the go-to company in human resource outsourcing delivers exceptionally to existing clients in Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Cameroon and the rest of Africa, with the desired business impact, thereby offering opportunities for competitive advantage.

She stated that KoverHarris human resource outsourcing solutions enable maximum benefits to clients such as quick turnaround, efficiency, functional organisational development, business growth, and increased revenue generation.

According to her, the company’s quality services stand out as it constantly looks for that ‘extra’ it can add to address client’s needs to enable their businesses to thrive.

We have the versatility that gives clients the comfort to know it has what it takes to not only solve their problems but to do so creatively. “The average customer yearns for more than just the regular service they get from service providers. Key to success for us is understanding customers’ touch points and tailoring our solutions to deliver value as they make their way throughout their journeys with us,” the KloverHarris boss said.

With its leading-edge human resource services, the company is currently researching other African markets to garner insights into providing bespoke solutions to businesses in line with global best practices.

In other scopes of operations, like in its accounting and tax advisory service, it turns the burden around for clients with the use of modern technology, into a strategic enabler for their businesses.

It is conversant with how Artificial Intelligence is being optimised in imparting knowledge in e-learning and development and well positioned to meet client’s demands in that regard, and in its proficiency, can spot the talent of the best fit in the area of recruitment services.

