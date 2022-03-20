Breaking: Hoodlums Kill Yusuf Buhari, Snatch His Motorbike In Ogun

Michael-Azeez Ogunsiji

ABEOKUTA – Operatives of Ogun state Police command have arrested two suspected armed robbers who snatched a motorcycle and subsequently killed the rider, known as Yusuf Buhari.

The suspects, Hammed Ismail and Osoba Yakubu were apprehended following a report lodged at Sango divisional headquarters on the 15th of March 2022, by one Buhari Saliu, who reported that his 25 year-old son, Yusuf Buhari who left home with his motorcycle a day before was found dead in an uncompleted building at Araromi Village via Ilogbo town, and his motorcycle is nowhere to be found.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi in a press release said, upon the report, the DPO Sango Ota division, SP Saleh Dahiru detailed his detectives to the scene where the corpse was evacuated and handed over to the family who insisted on burying him according to their religious belief.

Determined to unravel the mystery behind the gruesome murder of the victim, the DPO and his men embarked on technical and intelligence based investigation, and in conjunction with the community Vigilante and So Safe Corps, Ismail Hammed was arrested with the motorcycle of the victim.

The PPRO explained further that, His arrest led to the apprehesion of his accomplice Osoba Yakubu.

He said the suspects have confessed to the commission of the crime and are helping the police in their investigation.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.