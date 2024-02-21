Breaking: APC sacks Uzodinma as Chairman Edo Election Committee.

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has finally bowed to pressure and removed the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma as Chairman of the Edo Congress Election Committee with immediate effect.

Uzodinma was replaced with Senator Bassey Otu while Barr. C C Udenwa was retained as chairman of the Election Appeals Panel.

In a statement signed by Alhaji Sulieman Moh. Argungu, the National Organizing Secretary and posted on its X page (formerly Twitter), the APC announced that it has reconstituted the elections committee by including Alhaji Shettima Shehu, Titilayo Laoye-Tomori, N. Y. Goshwe, Umar Hassan as members while Rabiu Sulieman will act as secretary.