Boss Mustapha at 66: He has distinguished himself in every assignment – Buhari

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari sends warm greetings to Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Gidahyelda Mustapha on his 66th birthday, saying that he has distinguished himself in all assignments given to him.

A statement issued by Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity)Garba Shehu, read, “The President extols the political leader and diligent public servant for his dedication to nation building since his youthful days in the 80’s, staying active in legal practice, politics and governance, with distinctions in every assignment.

“President Buhari notes commitment of the SGF in ensuring fluidity of ideas, team work and harmony, and efficient transitions of policies into gains for Nigerians, affirming that his historic leadership roles, like chairing the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, will continue to stand him for recognitions.

“As the former Managing Director of Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority turns 66, the President joins family, friends and political associates, particularly members of All Progressives Congress (APC), in celebrating with the legal luminary.

“President Buhari prays for the wellbeing of Mustapha and his family.”

Boss Mustapha clocks 66 on September 4, 2022.

