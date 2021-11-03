Borno  Zulum reopens Bama-Banki-Cameroon border Road

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Borno state Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Wednesday, reopened the 65km Bama-Banki border road that links to Cameroon and parts of Central Africa, as peace gradually returns to. the region.

The road which was shut since 2014 as a result of the Boko Haram insurgency, was reopened by Governor Zulum with the full participation of the Theater Operation Haidin kai command.

The Governor alongside the Theatre Commander, ‘Operation Hadin Kai’, Major General Christopher, Musa travelled to the border town from Maiduguri.

Reopening the road at Banki Junction on the outskirts of Bama town, Zulum said: “I am very much impressed to witness the official reopening of this very important international road. This road has remained inaccessible to people since 2012 due to activities of Boko Haram, but with the coming of President Muhammadu Buhari, our gallant security agencies have worked towards today’s reopening of this road”,

He appreciated the efforts of President Buhari and the Nigerian military for gains being steadily recorded in peace-building and stability of the North East region.

To effectively patrol the road, the Governor released 10 surveillance vehicles to the troops of the Nigerian Army to enhance their security operations along the reopened road.

Governor Zulum also during the unveiling, strongly warned security officials to desist from extorting motorists and passengers while plying the road.

“As we were coming here today, I sighted some immigration personnel busy extorting our motorists along the Maiduguri-Bama-Banki junction which is unacceptable. I want to strongly sound a warning, especially to Immigration personnel and other sister agencies to desist from extorting motorists and passengers”, he said.

Zulum further gave a matching order to the security operatives yo arrsst anyone engaged in smuggling of goods across the road, especially those who may want to smuggle food items through the bush to convey to criminals

“I have given a matching order to the military to arrest anybody engaged in smuggling of goods, especially diverting the main road to the bush with food items”, Governor Zulum stated.

He also pledged his total support to the Theatre Commander of ‘Operation Hadin Kai’, troops of 151 and 152 Battalion on the provision of security to the road.

Earlier, the Theatre Commander, Major General Christopher, Musa, thanked Governor Zulum for supporting the Army in the fight against insurgents and promised to do their best to end terrorism in the region.

General Christopher said reopening of roads and resettlement of IDPs by the present administration signifies the end of Boko Haram which would be some of the achievements to be measured during his stay in the theatre.

Meanwhile, after reopening the road, Zulum paid an unscheduled visit to Umar Ibn Ibrahim College of Education (UICEST) Bama, where he directed the state’s Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR), Engr. Mustapha Gubio, to immediately provide buses for students and ceiling fans to all classrooms/lecture theaters.

