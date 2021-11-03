NURTW lauds Oyetola’s performance in office, endorses him for second term

…Our endorsement is a clarion call for more service to the people –Gov

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Ahead of Osun 2022 governorship election, the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), has endorsed Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for a second term in office and asked other politicians eyeing the seat to wait for their turn.

The NURTW joins other groups of workers and critical stakeholders in Osun who have thrown their weight behind Oyetola’s second-term ambition and are ready to ensure the success of the Governor in the forthcoming election.

In October alone, workers under the auspices of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) and their counterpart in the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), had endorsed Oyetola.

This is even as the Governor attributed his open endorsement as a challenge to do more for the people of the State.

On Wednesday, 3 November 2021, thousands of NURTW members thronged the Mandela Freedom Park in Osogbo, to declare their support for the Governor whom they described as an extraordinary leader.

The Chairman of Osun NURTW, Comrade Olelakan Folorunso said the Union decided to endorse Oyetola after assessing his remarkable and unprecedented achievements in the last three years.

Folorunso who doubled as the Zone 2 Council Chairman (NURTW Southwest), described Oyetola as a man of outstanding leadership traits and professional know-how, adding that the Union in particular and the State in general have benefitted from these qualities in no small measure.

He commended the Governor for the exemplary way he has been piloting the affairs of Osun and appreciated his Administration for the recognition accorded the Union as critical stakeholders in the development of the State, stating that “it has never been this good.”

The NURTW boss who highlighted a number of commendable projects undertaken by Oyetola, said the Union was resolute in ensuring that excellence is enthroned yet again.

“The Union, at its monthly meeting, highlighted the performance of His Excellency, despite the little resources available to the State, hence our resolve to support our Governor to lead the State for another term of four years.

“This is a bold statement from the Osun State Council of NURTW to always support your programmes and ideas that would bring the State to attain its goals.

“We also express gratitude to the government of Governor Oyetola, for the necessary recognition accorded our Union as major stakeholders in the Osun project. This is another reason why we are also assuring him of our support”, Folorunso said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Lagos Council and Vice-Chairman of South-West Zone of the Union, Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, lauded Governor Oyetola for the good works he is doing to bring real development to the State. He also applauded him for being supportive of the Union in Osun.

Akinsanya who described Oyetola’s Administration as one that cares for all, reiterated the Union’s commitment to work for his return to office com 2022.

He however called on members of the Union to prove that they are serious about their open endorsement, by doing their Voter’s registration and turning out in large numbers to vote on the election date.

In his response, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola commended the management and members of Osun Council of NURTW, for the open show of support for his Administration.

He assured that his administration would continue to invest in human and infrastructural development for the benefits of different associations in the State.

Governor Oyetola who described the endorsement as a manifestation of good governance that the Administration has provided since inception noted that he would not take it for granted but rather see it as encouragement to do more for the generality of the people of the State.

“I am extremely happy today that a notable Union like NURTW could come out in thousands to endorse our administration. I appreciate you for your solidarity and show of love. As a government, we will never take it for granted.

“It is always a thing of joy for people to appreciate your little effort. I thank you for appreciating the modest achievements that God has done through our efforts in almost three years.

“I appeal to you all to go and register and collect your voter’s cards. There is still an opportunity to do so. This is the only power to further prove your support for us, particularly in the next election. As said by your Chairman, we are here as a government for all and nothing will stop us from putting the welfare and well-being of our people at the front burner.

“I am assuring you that we will do more than what we have done. We are constructing several kilometers of roads to change the face of infrastructure and ensure an improved standard of living for all.

“Our Administration is committed to making life easier for all, and that is why we have been running all-inclusive, participatory and Government-for-all as reflected in the successes we have recorded so far. We have seen your commitment, support and cooperation so far, and I am assuring you that soon, we will attend to your requests.

“We will leave no stone unturned to strengthen the existing synergy to bring about more success. I believe strongly that the majority of your people are for us as this informed today’s collective decision to endorse us for the second term. I am assuring you once again that you will not regret taking this action”, Oyetola said.

