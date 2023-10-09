Borno Police arrest 537 suspects for robbery , kidnapping, others

AHME MARI, Maiduguri

The Borno State Police Commissioner of Police CP Lawan Yusufu has paraded 537 suspects in connection with various offences which Include kidnaping, Sexual and Gender Base Violence (SGBV), theft, store break, culpable homicide among others from 1st July to September, 2023.

Briefing newsmen at the Police headquarters in Maiduguri, on Monday, CP Yusufu said what occured concerning the following offences. Sexual and Gender Based Violence and Related Offence is: “On 16/09/2023 at about 1100hrs one Daniel Musa of Panshani village via Gasi District of Shani Local Government Area of Borno State reported to the police that on the 13/09/2023 at about1200hrs his sister one Laraba Musa (female), 62yrs of the same area went to Sabon Garn of landekato and while on her way back home, along Phana river side, she suspected a movement behind her and subsequently heard a sound, she turned back and saw one Hamisu Dauda (male), 37yrs of the same address coming behind her, she stepped back for him to pass but he grabbed her and forcefully had canal knowledge of her after which he stole the sum of forty two thousand seven hundred naira N42,700 from her pocket.The case is under investigation.”

CulpableL Homicide: ” On the 16/09/2023 at about 1045hrs, One Umar Goni Abubakar ,(male) , 25yrs old of Water Board IDP Camp Monguno stabbed One Zarami Modu (male), 35yrs of the same address with a sharp knife as a result the victim sustained fatal injuries. The genesis was that, on the 15/09/2023 he sighted the deceased standing with his wife one Hajia Fantami , (female), of the same address at water pump and he suspected the deceased was enticing his wife.

Suspect was arrested and the case is under investigation”, Shatambaya said .

On Criminal Conspiracy, roberry, possession of

“Tricycles” Suspected To Have Been Stolen: The Police said the following persons are being questioned for the theft of two trycycles(Keke NAPEP) and two cartons of drugs Abubakar Abdullahi , (male) 22yrs, Kurari (male) at large , Koro koro (male) at large , Saleh Moh‟d Hussaini (male) 23 yrs , Hussaini Balla (male) 20yrs , Fatima Moh‟d (female)19yrs’ ( Hauwa Abubakar (female) 20yrs , Amina Ahmed (female) 20yrs, Maryam Musa (female) 19yrs . The following were also found on the suspects,

Sim Cards and ATM Cards, two mobile phone

“Tecno” and some Charms “.

He said the successes were as a result of the Borno state penal code law 2023 and other related matters therein.

The arrests were possible as a result of the efforts of His

Excellency the Governor of Borno State restoration of peace in the state for sustainable growth and development.

He also said the arrest and prosecution of the suspects is to serve as deterrents to criminally minded groups and individuals in the state.

“In conclusion, I wish to once again reiterate that from the crime frequency

data highlighted above, there is downward trend in incidences of violent crime and other related antisocial vices within the period under review,this is as a aesult of the application of excellent policing model by replacing enablers for

result oriented police service delivery in the state”, he added.