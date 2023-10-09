Union Bank announces return of Save & Win promo with grand prize of brand-New SUV

Union Bank of Nigeria has announced the highly anticipated return of its flagship campaign, the Save & Win Palli Promo.

Now in its third edition, the campaign is again set to reward new and existing customers with many exciting prizes, including the grand prize of a brand-new GAC SUV, N51 million, and lots more.

The Save and Win Promo is a savings rewards initiative designed to encourage a healthy savings culture and promote financial security for the Bank’s customers.

Building on the success of the previous editions, this year’s campaign promises even more exclusive rewards and opportunities for participants to achieve their savings goals.

Speaking at the campaign’s return, Vivian Imoh-Ita, Union Bank’s Head, Retail Banking and Digital, said:

“At Union Bank, we are always happy to give back to our loyal customers who have put their trust in us over the years, and the Save & Win Promo is one of the ways we do this.

“Since its inception, this campaign has touched the lives of numerous Nigerians. So far, over 1,000 customers have been rewarded, and our goal is to raise the bar with this year’s rewards by introducing even more exciting prizes. We hope this will relieve our customers who are currently dealing with the negative effects of the current economic climate,” she said.

The promo, which will run from October 2023 to March 2024, is open to new and existing customers who save a minimum of N10,000 monthly.

Qualified savers participating in the monthly, quarterly, and year-end draws stand a chance to win N100,000 monthly, while 24 winners will go home with GREE Air conditioners in the quarterly draws.

Three winners will also go home with N5,000,000 each, while one lucky customer will get the star prize of a GAC SUV during the grand finale alongside other consolation prizes.

Like previous years, winners in the promo will continue to be selected through a series of transparent, electronically generated draws, which will be supervised and monitored by relevant regulatory bodies.

Customers can continue to top up their savings in multiples of N10,000 to increase their chances of winning in the draws. This promo is open to new and existing savings and current account holders.

Prospective customers can download the UnionMobile app on their mobile phones to open accounts or walk into any Union Bank branch