Borno flooding: Zulum review Maiduguri master plan

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum is to urgently review the entire master plan of Maiduguri and its environs, as part of measures to provide permanent solutions to flooding, even as he promised to assist victims of flood.

Speaking in an interview with journalists shortly after inspecting the flooded Moromoro bridge in Maiduguri on Tuesday, Zulum said “all measure to be taken now, is to ensure reduction of damages that could be done. But permanent measures among other is to review the entire master plan of the state capital and its environs after the rainy season”.

“We intend to take permanent measures through dykes, desilting and embarkment of rivers and water ways. Immediately after the rainy season, government will take a decisive decision to avert future occurrence”, he added. .

He said “it could be recalled that on assumption of duty, we earmarked 1,500 houses for demolition but unfortunately, people could not understand, they have now seen it. Nevertheless, I wish to commiserate with the victims.

While sympathizing with the victims of the flood, Zulum said government will send a team led by the State Deputy Governor, Alh. Umar Kadfur to asses the level of damage done, not only within Maiduguri and its environs but across the state with a view to assist the victims of the flood.

“This year’s flooding, is all over the world and overwhelming and is beyond the capacity of the state government but nevertheless, government will look at the possibility of assisting those affected in the near future most importantly, before the permanent measures “, the governor added

He urged the general public to cooperate with the flood committee, BOGIS and other government agencies with a view to provide lasting solution to the flood. He also advised parents not to allow their children to swim in the rivers and water ways.

