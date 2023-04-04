Bombshell: Delta APC expels Omo-Agege from party

The All Progressives Congress in Delta State has expelled the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, from being a member of the APC for alleged for anti-party activities and other unnamed offences.

The Delta APC announced Omo-Agage’s expulsion in a letter dated March 31, 2023, obtained by our correspondent on Monday.

Recall how Omo-Agege, the governorship candidate of the APC in the Delta State lost to the Governor-elect a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Sheriff Oborevwori.

Omo-Agege who scored 240,229 votes was 120,005 votes behind his contender and the returned Governor-elect of the PDP, Oborevwori who scored 360,234 votes.

In the expulsion letter signed by the Chairman, Ulebor Isaac, on behalf of the State Executive Committee of the Delta APC and Secretary, Inana Michael, and 23 others, unanimously resolved and adopted the expulsion of Omo-Agege as a member of the party by the executive committee of the Orogun ward and Ughelli North Local Government chapter.

The letter reads, “The State Executive Committee of all Progressive Congress Delta State in a meeting held on the 31st March, 2023 at the State Secretariat, Asaba, after due deliberation of the Notice of Resolution of Expulsion of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as a member of the party by the executive committee of the Orogun ward and Ughelli North local government chapter dated 20th March, 2023.

“And in accordance to the provision of Article 21.2 (1)(II)(VII) 21.3 and 21.5(g) of the constitution 2022 (as amended) we unanimously resolved and adopted the expulsion of Senator Ovie Omo Agege as a member of the party.

The letter further reads, “Consequently Senator Ovie Omo-Agege hereby stands expelled as a member of the party with immediate effect for various offences committed and acts of anti-party activities and gross misconduct that has brought shame and ridicule to the image of the party in the state which affected the party in the just concluded elections.”

The embattled Deputy Senate president had also been accused by a chieftain of the party for not working hard in the state to garner votes for the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, rather for himself.