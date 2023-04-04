Ailing Ondo Gov. Akeredolu hands over to Deputy as he proceeds on leave

Ailing Ondo State Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Monday handed over the reins of power to the Deputy Governorship, Mr Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa.

Akeredolu, who has been battling an undisclosed ailment, is expected to be away for four weeks apparently to travel abroad for medical attention

In a letter transmitted to the State House of Assembly and addressed to the Speaker, Mr Bamidele Oleyelogun, the governor notified the lawmakers that he will proceed on a 15-working day vacation as the first installment of his 2023 annual vacation.

The governor indicated that his leave will commence from Monday, April 3 to April 25, 2023.

Going by the letter, Akeredolu is expected to resume duties on Wednesday, April 26.

By the transfer of power, Aiyedatiwa (whose name means “the world is now ours) will now perform the functions of the office of the Governor from today till April 25.

Daily Champion recalls that on January 17,2023, Akeredolu’s wife, Betty, had attacked her husband’s female aide over his health.

She accused the aide of plotting to become governor should the governor become unfit to continue in office.

An audio recording has gone viral in which the wife of the governor, Betty, accused a female aide, Ms Bunmi Ademosu, of interfering in the management of the governor’s health.

Ademosu is the Special Adviser on Public and Inter-Governmental Relations to Akeredolu.

Mrs Akeredolu’s outburst in the recording indicated that the governor is suffering from an undisclosed ailment.

She had shared on a Whatsapp platform for officials of the governor, accusing Ms Ademosu of “sneaking in herbal concotions” for the treatment of her husband’s ailment.