Boko Haram terrorists invade Yobe community

By Peter
BOKO HARAM
Suspected Boko Haram terrorists in about ten gun trucks, in the early hours of Saturday, invaded Katarko village, in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

A source, who spoke to newsmen from a hidden place, said the attackers drove into the village in a convoy of gun trucks at about 8am shooting sporadically.

He said troops stationed in the community engaged the attackers.

“We had to run for our lives,” he said.

It was also gathered that there was reinforcement by troops of Sector 2 with support from the air component of Operation Hadin Kai.

Details of the attack were still sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

Katarko village which is about 20 kilometers away from Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, had previously suffered from Boko Haram attacks.

 

