How I plan to have children – Charlyboy’s lesbian daughter, Dewy

By Peter
Charly Boy’s daughter, Dewy Oputa has revealed plans to adopt a child when she marries her lover.

She made this known on her Instagram page.

Dewy, who opened up on her sexuality in 2020, and announced that she was a lesbian, said would adopt a child or consider fostering.

According to her, she is indifferent about birthing a child.

She said “we do plan on having kids, we were considering adopting or fostering but I’m indifferent about birthing a child.”

When asked if she is married, Dewy said she has met her partner’s family and is waiting for her partner to propose.

“I am not yet married but I have met my partner’s family and she has met mine. The only thing left now is the ring and when I get it I will let you guys know,” she said.

 

 

