Bode George not opposed to my candidacy, says Jandor

THOMAS IMONIKHE

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governorship candidate in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran has cleared the air on speculation that Chief Olabode George is against his candidacy following the emergence of Funke Akindele as running mate, insisting that the party is solidly united to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress, APC in the 2023 general election.

He also promised not to abandon major ongoing infrastructures including rail and road projects being executed by the incumbent administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu since governance is a continuum and projects designed for the benefit of Lagosians.

Answering questions during an interaction with journalists on Sunday in Ikeja, Adediran however hinted that if elected, his government would review and evaluate the controversial agreement between Alpha Beta Consulting LLP and Lagos State in which the former collects taxes on behalf of the latter.

Chief George, a former deputy national chairman of the PDP had reportedly kicked against the governorship candidate’s pick of Akindele as a running mate and subsequently resolved not to support the ticket.

Reacting however, Jandor said on the contrary, the entire leaders and members of the Lagos PDP are united at defeating the APC in the presidential, governorship and legislative elections scheduled for February and March next year.

“Chief Bode George never said he wasn’t going to support Jandor. He is our leader in Lagos State and we respect him, we are going to win the State for him. He is also one of the national leaders of our great party and he is playing national politics. All of us in Lagos are focused on our election, why will I leave the ticket of a better Lagos for other issues ”, he stated

According to him, the crisis rocking the PDP at the national level in which the Rivers State Governor, NyesomWike and his camp are demanding the resignation of the national chairman, IyorchiaAyu has no adverse consequences on Lagos PDP, adding that the mandate from the national leadership of the party is “go and win your state”.

Jandor, who insisted that his administration would hit the ground running from May 29, 2023, maintained that Lagosians deserves “a breath of fresh air” having been dominated by one man and his puppets who were never prepared for good governance but drafted by their political godfather to rule since 2007.

APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu served as governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007 and was succeeded by the current Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola SAN, (2007-2015) and followed by AkinwunmiAmbode (2015-2019).

Adediran said, “My immediate priority as governor will be to change the face of governance, ensure technically driven approach to addressing our major challenges, uphold the rule of law, enthrone accountability, transparency, equity and inclusiveness”, he declared, stressing that health and education sectors will be accorded radical reforms.

He vowed to eradicate the menace of traffic robbers across the state within his first 100 days in office through a collaboration with the leaders of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in the State.

On the contract with Alpha Beta in which the State pays billions of Naira annually for collecting taxes on its behalf, Adediran said there won’t be any witch-hunt since it is legal contractual agreement but would be subject of review and evaluation to ensure that the people are not shortchanged.

He said ongoing capital projects by the Sanwo-Olu administration designed to positively impact Lagosians would be completed even as he criticized the incumbent governor for incurring humongous debt but not delivering on any major infrastructure for over three years.

