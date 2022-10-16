Champion Newspapers Limited
Akpabio celebrates his Mentor, Monsignor Inyangetor at 80

By Peter
Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State and All Progressives’ Congress (APC) candidate for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has eulogized the sterling qualities of his Mentor and Uncle, Sir Monsignor Inyangetoh, as he celebrates his 80th birthday.

Akpabio, in a goodwill message he signed, said, ” My dearest Uncle and Mentor, Monsignor Peter Inyangetor, may Almighty God continue to strengthen and protect you at 80 years on Mother Earth.

“Thank you for devoting your life to God and raising generations to serve God and humanity. Thank you for positively impacting my life all these years.

My family and I, shall forever love and cherish you”.

 

 

