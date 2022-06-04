Blasphemy: Man Stoned, Set Ablaze In Abuja

Favour Ishember, Abuja

A vigilante member was slain in Abuja’s Lugbe neighborhood for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad.

The mob killing, according to our correspondent, took place at the Timber Market area of the Fruit Market in Federal Housing Estate, Lugbe.

Eyewitnesses account says that the victim, a Muslim, was in the habit of insulting the prophet, the most recent of which occurred at midnight on Friday.

However, the mob action occurred around 1 p.m. on Saturday after seeking refuge in the market’s vigilante office.

It was gathered the local security outfit was outnumbered before he was killed in front of the office, thereafter, burnt.

According to the eye witness: “The guy is known as Small Hundaru, that was not his first time of insulting the prophet before the action was taken,” said Halilu, a trader at the market.

“He was caught after buying food in the market in the afternoon, because when the blasphemy occurred it was just few people who were there, then a stick was used to hit him in the head. Though he had a gun with him, it was retrieved before the beating.

“Thereafter, he was stoned before he ran to the office. His colleagues at the office were aware but they couldn’t shield him due to the number of people that chased him. After he was unconscious, petrol was poured over him and not to stoke any fear in the market, he was burnt in front of the office.”

When our reporter arrived on the scene, she saw the charred tyres that had been used to burn him, as well as traders who had shut their shops in preparation of any violence.

The scene was calmed by the presence of police officers, however three people were claimed to have been shot by the officers.